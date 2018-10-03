EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real trims gains on dollar strength, Mexican peso slips

By Susan Mathew and Miguel Gutierrez Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rallied on Wednesday, lifted by election optimism, but the currency gave up a large chunk its earlier gains while the Mexican peso headed lower as the dollar rallied after strong U.S. economic data. The greenback gained as data showed U.S. services sector activity raced to a 21-year high in September and companies boosted hiring, signs of enduring strength in the economy at the end of the third quarter. Mexico's peso gave up gains of about 0.4 percent earlier to weaken by more than 1 percent, its worst session in more than a month, ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to leave its interest rate unchanged at 7.75 percent as inflation slows and trade uncertainty ebbed after the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) deal over the weekend. A strengthening dollar, boosted by strong economic data out of the U.S. kept pressure on the peso, analysts said. "The momentum of the USMCA has already passed and the peso has a downward trend looking for a respite that may not be until next week if the U.S. data continue pointing to a solid economy," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda. Brazil's real was 0.9 percent higher, trimming gains of more than 2 percent earlier. Still, the currency was on track for a third straight day after a poll showed market-preferred conservative Jair Bolsonaro would likely beat main rival Fernando Haddad from the leftist Worker's Party. Banks drove gains on the Brazilian stock exchange, Bovespa , with the country's biggest lender Banco do Brasil rising nearly 4 percent. Argentina's peso also gained, supported by a surge in sale of seven-day notes, or leliqs, by the central bank. The bank sold 109.52 billion pesos ($2.894 billion) worth of leliqs at a 71.267 percent yield, more than what was sold in each of the past two days. The peso, also retreated from earlier gains, closing 0.8 percent firmer at 37.74 against the dollar. Leliq sales are a way of absorbing excess peso liquidity available so that nervous investors do not turn to safe-haven buying of the dollar amid soaring inflation. But, investors remain wary of this mechanism as the high yields on the notes are unsustainable in the medium term, said Gustavo Ber, an economist at Estudio Ber. "This monetary policy is very strong medicine, and while it has calmed the financial markets, it undermines the prevailing tax policy and does not strengthen the real economy," Ber said. A central bank poll had showed the country's inflation and economic growth worsening from previous expectations by the end of the year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1937 GMT: Stock Latest daily % change YTD % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.89 -0.23 -10.8 MSCI LatAm 2662.19 1.23 -7.01 Brazil Bovespa 82928.20 1.61 8.54 Mexico IPC 49044.37 -0.67 -0.63 Chile IPSA 5337.18 0.26 0.26 Argentina MerVal 32418.41 -0.95 7.83 Colombia IGBC 12582.85 0.54 10.66 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.8899 1.13 -14.82 Mexico peso 18.9916 -1.04 3.72 Chile peso 660.8 -0.36 -6.98 Colombia peso 3015.35 0.00 -1.11 Peru sol 3.322 -0.30 -2.56 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.6000 1.46 -50.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 38 1.32 -49.39 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Miguel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis)