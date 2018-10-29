EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rides high on Bolsonaro win, Mexico hit by airport vote

By Susan Mathew Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks hit an all-time high on Monday, and the real touched a five-month top despite a stronger dollar after market-favored presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro cruised to a victory, while Mexico's peso tumbled after a vote to scrap a partly-built airport in Mexico City. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks climbed 1 percent compared to a 0.3 percent rise in the wider emerging market stock index, where gains were capped by signs of cooling in China's economy. Brazil's Bovespa jumped as much as 3 percent, before easing to trade 1.44 percent higher, with gains being led by financial stocks. The real also trimmed some gains and last stood at 3.62 per dollar, firmer by 0.4 percent. Analysts have said the real's gains might be limited as Bolsonaro's victory was priced in, with the focus now on the implementation of his promised reforms such as shrinking public debt and lowering rates. Both the currency and the stock index have gained more than 15 percent since mid September, when polls started sharply favoring Bolsonaro. "I think a greater visibility of what the new government will be can attract foreigners back. For the locals, as long-term interest rates recede, allocations should increase," said Carlos Sequeira, a strategist at BTG Pactual. Brazil's central bank is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5 percent at a meeting on Wednesday. President Ilan Goldfajn has said rates would only rise on a worsening balance of risks and inflation expectations. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso was on track for its steepest daily decline in nearly two years, after citizens voted to scrap a partly-built $13 billion airport in Mexico City in a public consultation. The cancellation would cost about 120 billion pesos ($6.1 billion), the Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México, which has been handling the project, said earlier this year. "In this scenario we think the central bank would increase the overnight rate by at least 25 basis points in its next monetary policy meeting ... to try to arrest possible peso depreciation," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note. Incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had sought the unconstitutional consultation as he believed the project was corruption-tainted and would cost more than estimated. This had investors and analysts concerned about violation of international treaties and companies losing contracts if the project were scrapped. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 942.88 0.35 -18.9 MSCI LatAm 2722.71 1.31 -4.97 Brazil Bovespa 86995.55 1.49 13.87 Mexico IPC 45335.18 -1.02 -8.14 Chile IPSA 5140.45 0.32 0.32 Argentina MerVal 29696.54 1.11 -1.23 Colombia IGBC 12480.59 0.2 9.76 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6275 0.68 -8.66 Mexico peso 19.8030 -2.27 -0.53 Chile peso 686.8 -0.07 -10.51 Colombia peso 3179.53 -0.08 -6.21 Peru sol 3.349 -0.03 -3.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.8500 0.09 -49.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.5 0.68 -47.32 ($1 = 19.7670 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Paula Arend Laier in Sau Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)