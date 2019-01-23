EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares hit record high; weak dlr helps Mexico, Chile FX

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Paula Laier Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks scaled an all-time high on Wednesday and the currency firmed, boosted by the country's economy minister reiterating that much needed pension reforms remained the government's top priority, while a weaker dollar helped some other Latin American currencies rise. Uncertainties over trade and the global economy weighed on the greenback, helping the Mexican and Chilean pesos rise. In Brazil, the real rose 1.3 percent and posted its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, while the benchmark Bovespa index scaled new highs with gains being broad-based. Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes told Bloomberg TV that pension reforms are the government's top priority and that more than half of the fiscal deficit will be cut with the reform. He also said that intended privatizations should generate at least $20 billion in 2019. "Guedes once again enchanted the market," said an analyst at a brokerage in São Paulo. Guedes was to participate in a press conference along with the Brazilian delegation at the World Economic Forum but the talk was canceled, with representatives of the government citing President Jair Bolsonaro's fatigue. But, meetings between Guedes and some foreign investors on Tuesday may have been enough to get the message out about reforms and explain the theme of investor reforms, said Fernanda Consorte, an FX strategist at Banco Ourinvest. Elsewhere in the region, copper exporter Chile's peso was bolstered by a rise in the metal's prices, while a drop in oil prices hurt net crude exporter Colombia's currency. Mexico's peso broke a four-day losing streak and rose 0.7 percent. A Citibanamex survey showed that participants remain divided on the interest rate movement they expect from the next Bank on Mexico meeting. But, "it is worth noting that none of the participants expect a rise in interest rates at the central bank's February meeting and on average they anticipate closing the year at the same level as in 2018," analysts at CI Banco said in a note. "This forecast is very much in line with the expectation of low inflation for January, despite the shortage of gasoline." The perception on the central bank's monetary policy stance, however, may change if the inflation figure for the first half of January exceeds what is expected, they said. Among stocks, Argentine shares jumped 2.3 percent while Chilean equities edged higher. On the other hand, the Mexican and Colombian bourses fell reflecting muted global sentiment on worries about a continued partial shutdown of the U.S. government, a cooling global economy and simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2147 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1011.56 0.09 MSCI LatAm 2834.58 0.52 Brazil Bovespa 96558.42 1.53 Mexico IPC 43679.67 -0.2 Chile IPSA 5402.74 0.03 Argentina MerVal 34819.13 2.28 Colombia IGBC 11661.25 -0.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.7640 -0.05 Mexico peso 19.0286 0.73 Chile peso 671.55 0.27 Colombia peso 3151.15 -0.24 Peru sol 3.34 -0.18 Argentina peso 37.5500 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)