EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at 6-week low; Latam currencies weaken

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against a firm dollar on Wednesday, while stocks on Brazil's benchmark index hit a six-week low as global equities retreated on worries of political uncertainty in U.S. and slowing global growth worldwide. The partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government, one of the recent factors that has unnerved investors, entered the fifth day adding to heightened concerns over slowing global economic momentum. The Brazilian real was at a two-week low, while the Bovespa index fell more than 1 percent with pressure from stocks of banks and energy companies. Brazilian retailer Via Varejo SA was the biggest decliner on the index amid the replacement of CEO Flavio Dias in an effort to turnaround its fortunes after a year of lukewarm results and rocky stock performance. Mexico's peso was treading water, while the Chilean peso fell 0.4 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 946.01 -0.45 -17.97 MSCI LatAm 2468.92 -1.62 -11.27 Brazil Bovespa 84518.41 -1.38 10.62 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5012.87 -0.36 -0.36 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9224 -0.72 -15.53 Mexico peso 19.8950 0.03 -0.99 Chile peso 693 -0.13 -11.31 Colombia peso 3292.5 -0.03 -9.43 Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Bill Trott)