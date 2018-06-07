EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency tank as investor fears emerge

(Updates to reflect new currency and equity values, adds comments from former central banker) By Bruno Federowski and Patricia Duarte BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Thursday plummeted to its weakest in more than two years as concerns over Brazil's fiscal outlook and political future led to a widespread sell-off despite intervention by the central bank. The currency tumbled as much as 3 percent to 3.9671 to the dollar, before paring losses somewhat, extending its fall to nearly 19 percent since February. Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index fell some 6.5 percent at its low point, with not a single constituent trading in the black for much of the afternoon. Rising U.S. bond yields have hit demand for emerging market assets in general, but Brazilian markets have been particularly affected after several opinion polls and a nationwide truckers' strike against high diesel prices cast doubt on bets that the winner of this year's elections will stick to a market-friendly agenda. Opinion polls have showed right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Ciro Gomes as presidential frontrunners, while Geraldo Alckmin and Joao Doria, relative centrists who would be welcomed by investors, lagged. The sell-off drove the central bank to increase sales of currency swaps, which function like sales of dollars for future delivery, in a bid to cushion volatility. But the central bank's options are otherwise limited, analysts say, because of the government's unprecedented unpopularity with Brazilians. "The hands of the Central Bank and the Treasury, for political reasons, are tied," Gustavo Loyola, who headed Brazil's central bank for two periods in the 1990s, told Reuters. Despite the intervention, the real was the biggest loser among Latin American currencies by a significant margin, surpassing even the Mexican peso, which has been hard hit by fears that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations may deteriorate. A Reuters poll showed the real is likely to strengthen in coming months, but forecasts span an extremely wide range, highlighting how the recent slump has heightened uncertainty around the foreign exchange rate. Assurances by central bankers that the currency sell-off will only drive monetary policy insofar as it affects inflation and inflation expectations also seemed to have little effect on markets, with yields on short-term interest rate futures soaring. "The central bank changed its plans and held rates at its last meeting because of the foreign outlook and the currency, so it's very reasonable that it could do so again for the same reasons," a partner at a Rio de Janeiro-based asset manager said, referring to the bank's unexpected decision to withhold from cutting rates last month. Analysts told Reuters that the recent sell-off is unlikely to contaminate long-term inflation expectations, but warned that could change if the currency breached the 4.00-to-the-dollar threshold. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1843 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1146.50 -0.32 -0.71 MSCI LatAm 2428.91 -3.5 -11 Brazil Bovespa 73356.25 -3.63 -3.99 Mexico IPC 45398.40 0.48 -8.02 Chile IPSA 5464.71 -0.59 -1.80 Chile IGPA 27648.33 -0.54 -1.19 Argentina MerVal 29796.37 -2.08 -0.90 Colombia IGBC 12275.99 -0.17 7.96 Venezuela IBC 39861.87 4.14 3055.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9042 -1.70 -15.13 Mexico peso 20.5210 -1.09 -4.01 Chile peso 631.95 -0.70 -2.74 Colombia peso 2846 -0.57 4.78 Peru sol 3.263 -0.06 -0.80 Argentina peso 24.9825 -0.31 -25.55 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.5 0.20 -24.59 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Patricia Duarte; additional reporting by Camila Moreira and Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)