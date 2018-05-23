EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks dip, NAFTA talks boost Mexico peso

(Recasts with peso gains, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks sank on Wednesday after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump reignited global trade worries, while Mexico's peso strengthened on news that talks have continued to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell nearly 2 percent as shares of state-run power company Eletrobras tumbled after lawmakers torpedoed hopes for a privatization of the company in the near future. Globally, stocks suffered after Trump signaled a new direction in U.S.-China trade talks and said any deal would need "a different structure," fueling uncertainty over current negotiations. Fears that a trade war between the world's top two economies could damage global growth have kept a lid on appetite for risky assets in recent months. In Mexico, stocks rose slightly for the second session in a row as the benchmark IPC index bounces back from a 1-1/2-year low. The Mexican peso strengthened about 1 percent after reports pointed towards movement on the renegotiation of NAFTA with Canada and the United States. Trump, who has threatened to scrap the trade pact, said on Wednesday that "big news" was coming for U.S. auto workers, suggesting a link to NAFTA talks. Auto trade has been one of the biggest obstacles in forging an update to the 24-year-old accord. Meanwhile, Mexican deputy economy minister Juan Carlos Baker has been in Washington this week to continue talks with U.S. officials, sources told Reuters. Analysts at Mexico's Banco Base said the news reports helped the peso, but warned the currency could face renewed pressure if NAFTA talks don't conclude in the coming weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1136.34 -0.5 -1.42 MSCI LatAm 2732.25 -0.4 -3 Brazil Bovespa 81222.36 -1.83 6.31 Mexico IPC 45860.57 0.57 -7.08 Chile IPSA 5629.52 -0.38 1.17 Chile IGPA 28471.74 -0.24 1.75 Argentina MerVal 30251.19 -2.39 0.62 Colombia IGBC 12068.92 -0.51 6.14 Venezuela IBC 24732.87 7.59 1858.05 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6298 0.39 -8.72 Mexico peso 19.5650 1.07 0.68 Chile peso 622.75 0.19 -1.30 Colombia peso 2873.25 -0.75 3.78 Peru sol 3.264 0.21 -0.83 Argentina peso 24.4700 -0.69 -23.99 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.35 0.20 -24.14 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Alistair Bell)