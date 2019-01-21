EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks ease from record-high; Latam currencies weaken

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks eased-off from record highs on Monday echoing a weaker tone on global equities after data showed China's 2018 economic growth was the slowest in 28 years, while currencies in Latin America fell against a firm dollar. The Bovespa, which hit several record highs this month, fell 0.9 percent dragged down by banking and energy stocks amid cautious investor sentiment and low-volume trading as stock exchanges in United States remain shut due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The biggest loser on the index was oil-marketing firm Cosan , which fell over 3 percent after it announced an offer to acquire preferred shares of its subsidiary Comgas, which do not trade on the benchmark index Investor focus also remained on President Jair Bolosnaro's trip to the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to deliver a speech detailing the government's economic reform agenda and signal Brazil's willingness to open up more trade and reduce the bureaucracy of the economy. Among currencies, Brazil's real fell for a fifth-straight day against a stronger dollar, while Mexico's peso weakened 0.4 percent as oil prices edged lower on Monday and a domestic crisis related to fuel distribution gripped the nation. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador halted fuel distribution in several parts Mexico several weeks ago in order to prevent fuel-theft that has plagued the economy for decades. The crackdown on fuel thieves, however, took a tragic turn on Friday as 89 people died in central Mexico after trying to fill fuel from a leaking pipeline belonging to state-controlled oil-firm PEMEX. The accident has increased scrutiny of the crackdown plan, seen as the president's first step to eradicate crime, a key element of his mandate that got him elected. Chile's peso was dragged down by a drop in the price of copper, the country's main export, while stocks on the country's benchmark index fell 0.3 percent, easing off from four-month highs. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.93 -0.1 MSCI LatAm 2833.30 -1.24 Brazil Bovespa 95177.80 -0.96 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5461.89 -0.31 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7735 -0.49 Mexico peso 19.1765 -0.52 Chile peso 673.4 -0.53 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)