EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on iron ore, corporate news

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were the biggest decliners among Latin American equity markets on Thursday, weighed down by falling prices of iron ore and a heavy batch of corporate updates. Shares of miner Vale SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index as soft Chinese demand hammered iron ore futures. Concerns of a global trade war also hurt demand for commodity-linked assets, especially after China warned it will respond "as necessary" should such a conflict emerge with the United States. Nervousness around U.S. President Donald Trump's recent plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum exports has kept a lid on gains in emerging markets as investors refrained from making risky investments. Shares in Embraer SA dropped 3.8 percent after the planemaker reporter lower-than-expected quarterly profits due to weaker deliveries to airlines and writedowns. Retailers with a heavy online presence, such as Magazine Luiza SA and Via Varejo SA, also fell after Reuters reported that Amazon.com Inc is discussing plans to stock and sell products from consumer electronics to perfume in the country. Shares of Localiza Rent a Car SA, however, jumped 6.7 percent to an all-time high after fourth-quarter net income surged 27 percent. Latin American currencies seesawed as investors awaited new developments regarding Trump's protectionist plans. Such concerns also drove prices of copper lower, pushing the Chilean peso to a one-month low. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1193.31 0.35 2.65 MSCI LatAm 3059.69 -0.83 9.1 Brazil Bovespa 84795.04 -0.81 10.99 Mexico IPC 47863.21 0.42 -3.02 Chile IPSA 5567.68 0.33 0.06 Chile IGPA 27877.86 0.27 -0.37 Argentina MerVal 32779.33 0.11 9.03 Colombia IGBC 11390.19 -0.04 0.17 Venezuela IBC 4928.78 1.25 -84.45 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2621 -0.59 1.57 Mexico peso 18.7425 -0.17 5.10 Chile peso 606.2 -0.59 1.39 Colombia peso 2878.05 -0.44 3.61 Peru sol 3.254 -0.03 -0.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.3500 0.29 -8.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.46 0.20 -6.01 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)