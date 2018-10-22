EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks gain; Mexican peso weakens as Trump warns on migrant caravan

By Aaron Saldanha Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were the biggest gainers among their Latin American peers on Monday with emerging market sentiment boosted as China promised to provide stimulus to stabilize its economy and offset the impact of U.S. tariffs. The MSCI index of Latin American stocks rose 1.2 percent, matching the gain in the wider MSCI emerging market shares index. "Markets are in a bit of a state of flux at the moment. It doesn't take much to scare them. It doesn't take much to provide relief," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank in New York. "It is mostly because of the 4 percent rally in the Shanghai (index) which clearly set the tone ... in general we are seeing more of a positive tone this morning." The Shanghai Composite Index recorded an 12-day closing high as investors applauded Chinese regulators' statements of support. Brazil's equity benchmark rose on broad-based gains and was on track to record its biggest gain in nearly a week. Vale SA rose 1.4 percent after Brazilian pension fund Previ's chief executive officer said it would not sell shares in the iron ore miner before the end of the year. Brazil's real was 1.2 percent firmer against the dollar, continuing a rally as the country headed into the presidential election run-off next weekend. Presidential front-runner and market favorite Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday did not rule out keeping central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn in the job, despite a report last week that the banker was preparing to depart by the end of the year. Goldfajn has sought to keep a tight lid on inflation in Latin America's largest economy since taking the helm of the central bank in June 2016. Argentina's equity benchmark and its peso were both about 0.2 percent firmer. Chile's peso also firmed. The country concluded talks for a free trade deal with Brazil, its largest trade partner in Latin America, Brazil's government said. Mexico's peso weakened 0.4 percent as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his objections to a U.S.-bound migrant caravan from Central America. Trump said on Monday he has alerted the U.S. military and federal border authorities that the caravan was a national emergency and has vowed to cut aid to Central America. "If Trump does decide to go down that route, then clearly it poses a risk to Mexico-U.S. relations at time where we are going to be seeing a (presidential) handover in less that two months," said Rabobank's Lawrence. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1439 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 983.51 1.24 -16.14 MSCI LatAm 2737.71 1.31 -4.45 Brazil Bovespa 85243.30 1.22 11.57 Mexico IPC 47256.79 -0.38 -4.25 Chile IPSA 5127.22 0.17 0.17 Argentina MerVal 28619.62 -0.19 -4.81 Colombia IGBC 12504.42 -0.07 9.97 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6713 1.12 -9.75 Mexico peso 19.3492 -0.48 1.81 Chile peso 680 0.07 -9.61 Colombia peso 3082.45 -0.21 -3.26 Peru sol 3.333 -0.06 -2.88 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.5050 0.10 -49.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.5 1.37 -47.32 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)