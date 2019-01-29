EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks in recovery mode; Latam currencies steady

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil were in recovery mode on Tuesday after diving in the previous session amid a rout in shares of the world's largest iron-ore miner, Vale, while Latin American currencies strengthened ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet. Global equities were just steady on the day with investors opting for safer assets and gold prices touching a eight-month high. Sentiment was somewhat muted by fresh charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei by U.S. authorities, days before the next round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Investors are now keenly awaiting the Fed policymaking meeting that starts Tuesday, hoping the U.S. central bank will pause its rate-hike cycle. The Bovespa index in Sao Paulo climbed over 1 percent in broad-based gains. Eletrobras was the top gainer after the Brazilian government said it planned to privatize the state utility firm by selling additional shares on the market to raise capital. Vale rose over 3 percent after tanking nearly 25 percent on Monday and wiping out close to $19 billion of its market value. The rout, the worst in the company's history, followed the rupture of a Vale mining dam at Brumadinho last week, a disaster that is expected to leave a death toll of more than 300 people. Three employees of the Brazilian miner and two other engineers working on behalf of the company were arrested on Tuesday. The company said in a statement it was cooperating with investigators. Payments firm Cielo SA fell 0.7 percent, the most on the Bovespa, after the company lowered its revenue forecast for 2019. Stocks in Chile fell 0.2 percent led by declines in shares of retailer Ripley Corp SA. In currencies, Brazil's real rose 0.8 percent while Mexico's peso firmed 0.3 percent as market participants awaited Fed's interest rate decision, hoping for a rate-pause which would benefit emerging market currencies. Debt investors in emerging markets were also focused on Venezuela after the U.S. government ramped up the pressure on leftist President Nicolas Maduro with sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.81 0.27 MSCI LatAm 2874.44 1.43 Brazil Bovespa 96517.30 1.12 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5428.13 -0.33 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % Latest change Brazil real 3.7326 0.83 Mexico peso 18.9890 0.26 Chile peso 669.4 0.16 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)