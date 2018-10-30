EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks jump 3 percent, Mexico lowest since early 2016

By Susan Mathew Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 3.7 percent jump in Brazil stocks and a near 2 percent rise in Argentine stocks took Latin American shares higher, while gains in Brazil's real and the Argentine peso against a strong dollar helped the currency index cap losses. A rebound on Wall Street also boosted sentiment and helped the MSCI index of Latin American stocks log a gain of over 1 percent and outperform the emerging markets stock index which rose 0.2 percent. Brazil markets recovered from Monday's steep losses on signals President-elect Jair Bolsonaro was moving towards promised reforms after he said he would talk to the current government next week to discuss projects that could be approved later this year, including an urgently needed pension reform. Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index climbed 3.6 percent led by a 14.4 percent surge in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil's largest telecom firm, after it reported a 160 percent rise in quarterly profit. Shares of state-oil company Petrobras was the biggest boost, up 6 percent on news it could sell an additional $20 billion in assets through next year, indicating that the company expects to maintain its robust pace of divestments. The real firmed 0.6 percent against the dollar, and was the biggest contributor in helping the MSCI currency index stem losses. "Markets are trying to get their bearing after the steep sell-off yesterday. So, its not surprising to see them consolidating," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. The Argentine peso's rose 0.4 percent, while Mexico's currency edged higher in a volatile session which saw it hit a four-month low before recovering. Official data showing Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter also helped sentiment. In the previous session, the peso plunged 3.5 percent and the IPC stock index dived 4 percent following an announcement by Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the completion of a partially-built $13 billion Mexico City airport will be canceled once he takes office. This spooked investors as markets realized that they were too complacent on the political risk from the incoming President said Brown Brothers Harriman's Thin. Mexico stocks closed at their lowest since February 2016 with airport operator GAP's 6.2 percent fall leading losses. Commerzbank analysts said that by scrapping the project contracts will get broken causing considerable doubt on whether it is safe to invest in Mexico. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2046 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 936.30 0.16 -19.18 MSCI LatAm 2650.32 1.04 -6.29 Brazil Bovespa 86885.71 3.69 13.72 Mexico IPC 43538.12 -0.78 -11.78 Chile IPSA 5016.10 -0.94 -0.94 Argentina MerVal 29460.36 1.95 -2.01 Colombia IGBC 12497.32 0.6 9.91 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6956 0.57 -10.36 Mexico peso 20.0500 0.02 -1.75 Chile peso 693.5 -0.46 -11.37 Colombia peso 3204 -0.59 -6.93 Peru sol 3.362 -0.24 -3.72 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.7200 0.54 -49.35 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)