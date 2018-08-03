EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks lead gains, NAFTA hopes boost Mexico

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks led gains in Latin America after state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA reported a larger-than-expected jump in quarterly net profit, while Mexico's stocks and currency climbed on optimism about NAFTA negotiations. Rising oil prices and diesel subsidies allowed Petrobras, as the Brazilian firm is known, to boost its market share. Also helping to lift sentiment were hopes that Brazilian Senator Ana Amélia Lemos could run as center-right presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin's running mate, after she said she was close to agreeing to do so late on Thursday. Igor Lima, a partner at Galt Capital, said that could boost Alckmin's clout among women as well as in Brazil's southern region. Traders have taken a cautious stance ahead of October's presidential election, the hardest to predict in decades. Many fear the winner could reverse recent government moves toward deregulation and belt-tightening that they see as critical to restoring Brazil's investment grade credit rating. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 2.18 percent, by far the largest gainer in the region, while the Brazilian real led the advance in currency markets, closing up 1.34 percent. Latin American currencies were up across the region, after the U.S. government reported slowing domestic job growth, as employment in the transportation and utilities sectors fell. That could drive the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a slower-than-expected pace, bolstering demand for high-yielding assets. Rising hopes for a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) boosted Mexican stocks and currency, which were both up 0.54 percent in afternoon trading. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging 1074.80 0.69 -7.86 Markets MSCI LatAm 2752.97 2.33 -4.88 Brazil Bovespa 81372.76 2.18 6.51 Mexico IPC 49320.93 0.54 -0.07 Chile IPSA 5413.94 0.52 -2.71 Chile IGPA 27294.85 0.57 -2.45 Argentina MerVal 29234.31 1.22 -2.76 Colombia IGBC 12072.93 -0.56 6.18 Venezuela IBC 99626.63 4.7 7787.2 2 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7030 1.43 -10.52 Mexico peso 18.5445 0.54 6.23 Chile peso 643.15 0.26 -4.43 Colombia peso 2891.6 0.41 3.13 Peru sol 3.267 0.18 -0.92 Argentina peso 27.2900 0.66 -31.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 28 0.54 -31.32 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; additional reporting by Julia Love; editing by Grant McCool and Tom Brown)