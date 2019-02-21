EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks little changed as earnings boost offset by energy; Latam FX dips

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil received a modest boost on Thursday from corporate earnings and with pension reforms in focus but losses in the energy and material sector capped gains, while Latin American currencies weakened against a steady U.S. dollar. Global equities held nerves with signs that the United States and China were tackling some of the thorniest issues in their trade war, boosting sentiment, but poor manufacturing readings for the euro zone and lackluster data from the U.S. limited advances. Shares on the Bovespa index in Sao Paulo recovered from an over 1 percent drop in the previous session as market participants were still trying to understand the detailed text of pension reforms presented to Congress on Wednesday. Markets will now be watching out for the implementation time frame and the capacity of the government to maintain as much of the proposed original text as promised. "With the comprehensive proposal in hand, market focus shifts to the timing of approval, as well as the potential dilution size," XP Investimentos said in a note. In earnings, Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was the biggest gainer after it posted stellar numbers for the fourth quarter by benefiting from higher international prices amid a trade spat between the United States and China. Fuel distributor Ultrapar's shares were among the biggest drops on the index after it adjusted its earnings for the fourth quarter, down 5.15 percent year on year. MSCI's index for currencies in the region fell the most in over two months with Brazil's real leading losses, down 0.9 percent and Chile's peso sliding over 0.2 percent in line with a decline in the price of copper. Mexico's peso just held through as oil prices hovered around 2019 highs on Thursday, bolstered by OPEC-led supply cuts. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.50 0.11 MSCI LatAm 2859.72 -0.8 Brazil Bovespa 96705.10 0.07 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5402.49 -0.15 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7585 -0.83 Mexico peso 19.2167 -0.01 Chile peso 655 -0.34 Colombia peso 3112.47 -0.10 Peru sol 3.322 -0.12 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.7000 -0.08 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Additional reporting by Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)