EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rebound from low, Latam FX slips

(Recasts with Brazil stock market gains) SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks powered back from a more than one-year low on Tuesday, lifted by bets that an emerging markets selloff has gone too far, while Latin American currencies slipped amid worries about a U.S.-China trade war. Brazil's Bovespa index jumped more than 2 percent from its lowest level since March last year, boosted by gains in banks Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco. Both banks had shed more than 15 percent over the last 10 sessions. "It was a buying opportunity," said Pablo Spyer, head of trading at broker Mirae. Foreign investors have pulled about $5.5 billion out of emerging market economies since the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike last week, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday. Worries about rising U.S. borrowing costs as well as concerns about global trade tensions have hit riskier assets. U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up trade war rhetoric on Monday, threatening a 10-percent tariff on more than $200 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing warned it would retaliate. Major currencies in the region were off at least 0.3 percent by mid-day. The peso in copper-dependent Chile led losses, falling more than 0.4 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1957 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,085.10 -1.89 -4.53 MSCI LatAm 2,453.49 1.6 -14.62 Brazil Bovespa 71,559.00 2.5 -6.34 Mexico IPC 46,499.88 -0.35 -5.78 Chile IPSA 5,438.48 -0.16 -2.27 Chile IGPA 27,471.14 -0.25 -1.82 Argentina MerVal 29,102.66 5.23 -3.20 Colombia IGBC 12,135.91 -1.34 6.73 Venezuela IBC 64,889.43 9.83 5,037.15 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7422 -0.09 -11.46 Mexico peso 20.5360 -0.14 -4.08 Chile peso 639.8 -0.41 -3.93 Colombia peso 2,919.88 0.08 2.13 Peru sol 3.283 -0.21 -1.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.7500 -0.18 -32.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.25 -0.35 -31.93 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Sandra Maler)