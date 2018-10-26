EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off vote

(Updates prices) By Susan Mathew Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Friday ahead of this weekend's presidential election, tempering losses in Latin American equities after Wall Street resumed its sell-off. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks in the region gained 1.24 percent. Although, the region's markets fared better than emerging markets elsewhere, they were on track to end a five-week winning streak. Among Latin American currencies, Argentina's peso and Mexico's peso firmed the most, up 0.68 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively. Colombia's peso was down 0.28 percent as the country's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent, as a slight improvement in the economy and easing inflation allowed the bank to focus more on international market turbulence. Local currencies in Chile in Peru dipped slightly and Brazil's real was flat. In Brazil's presidential run-off on Sunday, market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is expected to defeat leftist rival Fernando Haddad. The real logged weekly gains for a sixth straight session – its longest weekly winning streak since early last year – in a rally underpinned by hopes of much-needed economic reforms promised by the Bolsonaro . "Bolsonaro's victory is largely priced in, so the real's gains on Monday are likely to be limited. Focus will now probably rest on Bolsonaro's appointments and the political course he is going to take, mainly as regards reforms," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. "We see the risk that the relief following the run-off will soon be followed by disillusionment. It would seem that the financial markets are very optimistic regarding the new government's willingness to implement reforms." Mexico's benchmark stock index slid more than 1 percent on Friday, pressured by uncertainty regarding the fate of an under-construction airport in Mexico City and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of closing the border to stop a migrant caravan. The result of a widely criticized public poll by incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on whether the airport should be completed is expected next week. Analysts worry international treaties would be violated and companies would lose contracts if the project were scrapped, despite Lopez Obrador's assurances that "no injustice will be committed." "We think a cancellation is unlikely, but the process would legitimize the referendum as a way to make decisions," Jonas David, an FX strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2029 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 948.96 -0.43 -18.08 MSCI LatAm 2,665.17 1.24 -5.76 Brazil Bovespa 85,719.87 1.95 12.20 Mexico IPC 45,803.33 -1.02 -7.20 Argentina MerVal 29,345.85 0.04 -2.39 Colombia IGBC 12,455.98 0.28 9.55 Venezuela IBC 445,677.41 8.87 35,183.29 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.6516 0.01 -9.26 Mexico peso 19.37 0.62 1.69 Chile peso 686.3 0.19 -10.44 Colombia peso 3177 -0.28 -6.14 Peru sol 3.348 -0.12 -3.32 Argentina peso 36.8300 -0.11 -49.50 (interbank) Argentina peso 36.5 0.68 -47.32 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)