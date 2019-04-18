EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, currency slides in muted trade

(NOTE: There will be no Latam-focused emerging market report on Friday on account of Good Friday. Reuters will resume coverage on Monday, April 22) April 18 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil rose on Thursday and were on track to end the week higher, led by gains in shares of financial companies as the real slipped against a strong dollar. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks edged up 0.2 percent in thin trade as markets in the region were closed for Holy Thursday. Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose over 1 percent to recover from the previous session's loss with investors keeping a close track on developments related to the country's proposed pension reforms. Brazil's economic growth could accelerate to a 3.5 percent annual rate in the second half of the year with help from approval of the reforms, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in an interview with TV channel Globonews. He also said the government was considering ways of strengthening supervision of pension funds that manage the retirement plans of employees of state-controlled companies. Investors remain concerned about the timely implementation of the social security reforms. Several stumbling blocks have delayed their passage through congress, forcing the central bank and private sector economists to downgrade their 2019 growth forecasts in recent weeks. Among stocks, digital lender Banco Inter SA was up nearly 4 percent after the medium-sized bank received presidential approval to have up to 100 percent of its capital held by foreigners. [nL1N2200QH Brazilian airline Azul rose over 3 percent after its chief executive, John Rodgerson said the airline was no longer bidding for routes operated by Avianca Brasil, which filed for bankruptcy protection in December. The carrier also announced 200 more flights out of Sao Paulo. A 7 percent decline in shares of card processor Cielo SA weighed on the index after after the card processing unit of rival Itaú Unibanco Holding cut interest rates for small- and medium-sized merchants. Stock markets were shut in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru for Holy Thursday. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Tom Brown)