EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise despite Petrobras slide after CEO exit

(Updates with closing prices, details) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets closed up on Friday despite a slump in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA following the resignation of the state-controlled oil company's chief executive. Pedro Parente, outgoing CEO of Petrobras, as the company is known, quit on Friday after a paralyzing nationwide truckers' strike forced the government to lower diesel prices. The move fueled concerns that the government could again meddle with the company's pricing policy, a practice that boosted Petrobras' debt which Parente had helped to stave off. "It's clear that the government does not want to undercut Petrobras, but it's become more and more likely that it will run out of options," said a partner at a São Paulo-based portfolio manager, who cut his exposure to Petrobras shares by half in the wake of Parente's resignation. Petrobras preferred shares closed down almost 15 percent, extending a rout that has erased nearly 40 percent of its market value since the beginning of the truckers' strike on May 21. The firm's common shares fell 14.9 percent. Common shares in meatpacker BRF SA, whose board is chaired by Parente, rose 9.2 percent, the biggest gainer on the Bovespa stock index, which climbed 0.63 percent. Still, the Brazilian real weakened by 0.8 percent, easily the biggest loser among Latin America's currencies. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC, which in May suffered its worst monthly performance since February 2009, rose nearly 0.8 percent. The Mexican peso, which touched a 15-month low on Thursday, slipped by 0.13 percent. Demand for emerging market currencies has wavered in recent months as data showing accelerating inflation and concerns over a widening fiscal deficit in the United States bumped up U.S. bond yields. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2345 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,130.22 0.85 -2.44 MSCI LatAm 2,568.78 0.32 -9.17 Brazil Bovespa 77,239.75 0.63 1.10 Mexico IPC 45,013.12 0.78 -8.80 Chile IPSA 5,471.32 0.30 -1.68 Chile IGPA 27,705.23 0.29 -0.98 Argentina MerVal 28,436.75 -0.43 -5.41 Colombia IGBC 12,435.11 1.12 9.36 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct Latest change change Brazil real 3.7667 -0.80 -11.97 Mexico peso 19.9329 -0.13 -1.30 Chile peso 631.0 0.11 -2.71 Colombia peso 2,867.90 0.78 3.88 Peru sol 3.272 -0.06 -0.97 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse and Cynthia Osterman)