EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise in broad-based rally, soft dollar lifts Latam currencies

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 23 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil's benchmark index rose on Wednesday to near record-high levels, tracking broad-based gains in global equities as investors returned to riskier assets and on recovering oil prices. A weaker dollar lifted Latin America currencies, with Brazil's real snapping a six-day losing streak. Sao Paulo's Bovespa index rose over 1.3 percent, led by gains in shares of material and energy companies as oil prices rose about 1 percent after official data indicated slowing growth in U.S. shale oil output in coming years. Investor sentiment was also buoyed after President Jair Bolsonaro told a summit of chief executives at the World Economic Forum at Davos that he would work to open up the relatively closed economy, simplify taxes and privatize state companies among other reforms. He did not, however, mention pension reform, his biggest challenge to controlling a gaping budget deficit. "Everything other than pension reforms is sort of noise right now and we think it is less likely anything will be known until the president returns," said Christian Lawrence, Senior Market Strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank. Global markets recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday as investors made a cautious return to riskier assets, with U.S. and European stocks higher even as worries about corporate and economic growth lingered. In currencies, Brazil's real gained for the first time in over a week, rising from three-week lows. "Over the past week, BRL has been one of the weakest EM currencies amid a reprieve in risk appetite coupled with mixed local news flow," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. Mexico's peso rose 0.2 percent with Chile's peso nearly matching those gains as the price of copper, the country's main export, slightly advanced. Stocks in Chile's IPSA index were marginally higher with telecommunication company, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones leading gains on the index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1010.68 0 MSCI LatAm 2828.53 0.3 Brazil Bovespa 95958.55 1.3 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5403.73 0.05 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8003 0.49 Mexico peso 19.1396 0.15 Chile peso 672.31 0.15 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)