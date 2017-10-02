FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks seesaw after best quarter in 8 years
Politics
Economy
Technology
October 2, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 18 days

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks seesaw after best quarter in 8 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks seesawed on
Monday after posting their best quarter in eight years, as
investors awaited further hints over President Michel Temer's
efforts to pass market-friendly reforms.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped as much as
0.6 percent in early afternoon trading after rising 18 percent
in the third quarter.
    Temer's plan to streamline the social security system, a key
measure for bringing Brazil's budget deficit under control, has
been delayed by a political crisis sparked by corruption
allegations against him.
    The lower house of Congress, which has the authority to
decide whether a president should be put on trial, is expected
to vote on the new charges in mid-October.
    "Investors will monitor whether the government will be able
to block the charges and, also, at what cost," analysts at
Lerosa Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client note.
    The Brazilian real seesawed on trader caution. The
Mexican peso firmed 0.10 percent after posting its
worst week in the year.
    Demand for emerging market currencies waivered in recent
weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it may raise
interest rates in December, potentially draining funds from
high-yielding assets.
    That contradicted those who expected the U.S. central bank
to hold off on tightening policy until it saw clear signs that
inflation was heading to its 2 percent goal.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1082.30     0.05     25.45
 MSCI LatAm                         2917.74     0.04     24.61
 Brazil Bovespa                    74268.33    -0.03     23.31
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                50529.07     0.36     10.71
 Chile IPSA                         5357.92      0.3     29.06
 Chile IGPA                        26771.58     0.33     29.12
 Argentina MerVal                  26179.85     0.39     54.75
 Colombia IGBC                     11075.56    -0.19      9.35
 Venezuela IBC                     510668.6     4.32   1510.68
                                          2           
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1575     0.30      2.90
 Mexico peso                        18.2320     0.10     13.78
 Chile peso                             638     0.09      5.13
 Colombia peso                      2947.81    -0.51      1.82
 Peru sol                              3.27    -0.15      4.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)         17.3950    -0.37     -8.74
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.9     0.06     -6.03
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
