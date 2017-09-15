EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks set fresh record high as reform hopes undeterred

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks touched an all-time high on Friday as traders remained confident that embattled President Michel Temer will implement market-friendly reforms despite new corruption charges against him. Temer on Thursday was charged with obstruction of justice and racketeering, the second set of accusations against him in as many months. In a statement, he strongly rejected all allegations of wrongdoing. Still, traders expect lawmakers to clear him of the charges, just as they did in August, paving the way for the approval of austerity measures such as a reform of the social security system that is seen as key to boost long-term economic growth. "The new charges were widely expected and are unlikely to prosper," Correparti brokerage trader Jefferson Rugik said. That conviction has fueled a rally in Brazilian markets in recent weeks that drove the benchmark Bovespa index past the psychological 75,000-point milestone for the first time ever. Blue-chip shares and state-owned companies, such as Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, a state private utility that the government intends to sell off, have led the advance. Shares of power utility Cia Energética de São Paulo SA , however, slid a day after the São Paulo state government suspended its privatization and were last down over 5 percent. The Brazilian real seesawed while Latin American currencies were mostly rangebound. The Chilean peso weakened 0.35 percent as traders unwound bullish bets on the currency ahead of local holidays on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,102.08 0.2 27.56 MSCI LatAm 2,981.18 0.77 26.39 Brazil Bovespa 75,398.23 0.99 25.19 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49,909.30 -0.4 9.35 Chile IPSA 5,202.05 0.81 25.31 Chile IGPA 25,973.23 0.73 25.27 Argentina MerVal 23,634.73 -0.28 39.70 Colombia IGBC 11,148.77 -0.14 10.08 Venezuela IBC 397,110.88 2.87 1152.51 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1259 -0.35 3.94 Mexico peso 17.6860 -0.17 17.29 Chile peso 625.3 -0.35 7.26 Colombia peso 2,895.92 -0.04 3.65 Peru sol 3.249 -0.34 5.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.9700 0.18 -6.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.79 0.39 -5.45 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)