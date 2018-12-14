Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks track global sell-off on growth fears

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Friday, tracking
a global sell-off sparked by weak economic data from China and
Europe, which fanned concerns of a global economic slowdown,
while Latin American currencies were set to end the week lower. 
    China retail sales in November grew at their weakest pace
since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three
years, putting pressure on Beijing to defuse its trade dispute
with the United States. 
    "Waning global growth sentiment continues to drag equity
markets into the tank after a double whammy of major economic
data misses has sent investors scurrying for cover" said Stephen
Innes, head of trading Asia-Pacific at OANDA in a note. 
    Euro zone business expanded at their slowest pace in over
four years adding to the downbeat sentiment. 
    Stocks in Brazil's benchmark index fell over 0.6
percent, tracking broad-based declines led by shares of
financial companies.  
    The Brazilian real fell 0.4 percent while MSCI's
index for Latin American currencies was set to
end the week with losses of about 1 percent. 
    Mexico's peso was on track for a second consecutive
week of losses as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the
presentation of the new leftist government's budget for 2019 on
Saturday.
    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to budget
for new social expenditures but markets have been worried by the
lack of detail on how exactly his proposals would be financed.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1254GMT
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            971.98     -1.37    -14.93
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2546.73     -0.89     -9.15
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 87304.56     -0.61     14.27
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                            -         -         -
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5159.51     -0.01     -0.01
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                      -         -         -
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                         -         -         -
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.9067     -0.69    -15.19
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.3705     -0.27     -3.30
                                                    
 Chile peso                       684.46     -0.39    -10.20
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3176.07      0.06     -6.11
 Peru sol                              -         -         -
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      37.8100     -0.54    -50.81
                                                    
 

