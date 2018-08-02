EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks track U.S. shares, crude prices higher

(Adds peso reaction to Mexican central bank decision) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks advanced on Thursday on the heels of rising prices of crude and U.S. equities, while Mexico's peso slipped after the central bank held interest rates steady and cut its growth outlook. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.43 percent, outperforming other regional equity indexes, which largely fell. The move upward tracked gains in U.S. stocks after Apple became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company, leading a rebound in technology stocks and pushing the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher. Crude prices rose after release of an industry report suggesting U.S. crude stockpiles would soon begin to decline again, helping to lift shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Fuel distributor Ultrapar Participações SA posted its biggest daily gain in seven years. The company announced it will pay 304.24 million reais ($81 million) in dividends, outshining mostly lackluster second-quarter earnings. The Brazilian real was flat, in line with other little-changed currencies in the region. Concerns over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have hurt demand for risky assets, weighing on appetite for emerging-market currencies. Mexican stocks and currency both fell, dipping 0.81 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively. Mexico's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday and policymakers said that the economy would likely expand in the lower half of their previous guidance for a 2 percent to 3 percent range for 2018. "Since the statement was less restrictive than expected, the peso moderately lost some ground," said Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Banco BASE. Data this week showed the economy contracted slightly in the second quarter. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1066.80 -1.85 -6.18 MSCI LatAm 2691.18 -0.54 -4.32 Brazil Bovespa 79645.05 0.43 4.24 Mexico IPC 49048.41 -0.81 -0.62 Chile IPSA 5388.01 -0.19 -3.17 Chile IGPA 27148.53 -0.14 -2.97 Argentina MerVal 28919.82 -1.59 -3.81 Colombia IGBC 12140.99 -0.68 6.77 Venezuela IBC 95153.84 6.18 7433.1 2 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7559 0.04 -11.78 Mexico peso 18.6490 -0.32 5.63 Chile peso 644.81 -0.35 -4.68 Colombia peso 2904.5 -0.34 2.67 Peru sol 3.273 -0.03 -1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.4300 0.35 -32.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.1 0.36 -31.57 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Julia Love and Sheky Espejo in Mexico City; editing by Grant McCool)