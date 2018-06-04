EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as Petrobras shares bounce back

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, propelled by rebounding shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA after the appointment of a former top executive as its chief executive reduced concerns of government meddling in the state-owned oil company. Former Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro will replace Pedro Parente as head of Petrobras, as the company is known, after Parente's surprise resignation last week over fuel pricing policies. Petrobras shares rose as much as 8.5 percent on Monday, adding the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after tumbling 37 percent over the last two weeks amid nationwide truckers' strikes against high diesel prices. Under Parente, Petrobras set local fuel prices in line with global prices, ending years of costly subsidies that raised the company's debt but also leaving consumers at the mercy of volatility of crude markets. In a report, Credit Suisse analyst Regis Cardoso said Monteiro was the best possible pick to push through with Petrobras' turnaround, though doubts still linger over the company's independence and its pricing policy. He maintained a "neutral" recommendation on the stock. Shares of Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA rose 9.1 percent after Credit Suisse analysts upgraded its recommendation on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral," citing the steelmaker's deleveraging efforts. Increased appetite for Brazilian assets helped to make the Brazilian real the biggest gainer among Latin American currencies, most of which were slightly stronger on Monday. A string of stronger-than-expected indicators on global economic growth have rekindled demand for emerging market assets in recent weeks after concerns of rising U.S. interest rates drove a selloff in high-risk assets last month. Easing political tensions in Italy also contributed to brightening investors' mood after political parties there took steps to form a new government. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1146.94 1.48 -2.44 MSCI LatAm 2602.85 1.33 -9.17 Brazil Bovespa 78576.16 1.73 2.85 Mexico IPC 45298.48 0.63 -8.22 Chile IPSA 5508.71 0.68 -1.00 Chile IGPA 27871.78 0.6 -0.39 Argentina MerVal 28986.07 1.93 -3.59 Colombia IGBC 12435.11 1.12 9.36 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7427 0.62 -11.47 Mexico peso 19.9780 -0.12 -1.40 Chile peso 629.7 0.21 -2.39 Colombia peso 2859.76 0.23 4.27 Peru sol 3.272 0.00 -1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 24.9500 0.12 -25.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 25.9 0.39 -25.75 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Laier in São Paulo)