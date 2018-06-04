EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as Petrobras shares bounce back

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, propelled by rebounding shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA after the appointment of a former top executive as its chief executive reduced concerns of government meddling in the state-owned oil company. Former Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro will replace Pedro Parente as head of Petrobras, as the company is known, after Parente's surprise resignation last week over fuel pricing policies. Petrobras shares rose as much as 8.5 percent on Monday, adding the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after tumbling 37 percent over the last two weeks amid nationwide truckers' strikes against high diesel prices. Under Parente, Petrobras set local fuel prices in line with global prices, ending years of costly subsidies that raised the company's debt but also leaving consumers at the mercy of volatility of crude markets. In a report, Credit Suisse analyst Regis Cardoso said Monteiro was the best possible pick to push through with Petrobras' turnaround, though doubts still linger over the company's independence and its pricing policy. He maintained a "neutral" recommendation on the stock. The Mexican peso sank to about 20 per dollar, a decline of 0.7 percent, amid growing pessimism about the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. "The market has ruled out the possibility that the renegotiation of NAFTA will conclude in the near term," Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Banco Base, wrote in a report. Mexico's benchmark stock exchange inched up 0.51 percent, led by gains in Mexican miner Grupo Mexico . A string of stronger-than-expected indicators on global economic growth have rekindled demand for emerging market assets in recent weeks after concerns of rising U.S. interest rates drove a selloff in high-risk assets last month. Easing political tensions in Italy also contributed to brightening investors' mood after political parties there took steps to form a new government. Key Latin American stock indexes at 20:34 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging 1146.74 1.46 -1.01 Markets MSCI LatAm 2603.95 1.37 -7.93 Brazil Bovespa 78596.06 1.76 2.87 Mexico IPC 45243.98 0.51 -8.33 Chile IPSA 5558.50 1.59 -0.11 Chile IGPA 28097.55 1.42 0.42 Argentina MerVal 29018.58 2.05 -3.48 Colombia IGBC 12435.11 1.12 9.36 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.0 0 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Laier in São Paulo and Julia Love in Mexico City)