EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on corporate newsflow; trading volumes thin

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday on thin trading volumes following a heavy batch of corporate updates. The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.3 percent, supported by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on the heels of rising crude prices. Shares in electronics and appliance retailer Via Varejo SA rose 1.1 percent following solid fourth-quarter earnings figures. Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA also jumped after the wood pulp producers confirmed talks over "alternative strategies." A newspaper had reported on Friday that the companies were discussing a potential merger. Insurance firm BB Seguridade SA, however, dropped 3 percent as the biggest decliner on the index after a large decline in fourth-quarter profit. In a conference call, management said raising profit will continue to be a challenge this year as interest rates reach their lowest level ever in the country. Other Latin American markets seesawed as many traders were away for the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. The Brazilian real was down 0.2 percent, while the Mexican peso was nearly unchanged. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1655 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1202.43 0.23 3.56 MSCI LatAm 3116.47 0.19 9.98 Brazil Bovespa 84740.31 0.26 10.91 Mexico IPC 49030.67 0.3 -0.66 Chile IPSA 5623.03 0.02 1.05 Chile IGPA 28305.61 0.04 1.16 Argentina MerVal 33093.97 1.28 10.07 Colombia IGBC 11712.17 -0.12 3.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2271 -0.21 2.67 Mexico peso 18.5100 0.05 6.42 Chile peso 594.6 -0.24 3.37 Colombia peso 2833.25 0.03 5.25 Peru sol 3.25 0.00 -0.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 19.7600 -0.46 -5.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.13 -1.09 -4.47 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)