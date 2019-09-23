Bonds News
September 23, 2019 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian assets lead Latam markets lower; Chile's peso tumbles

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets led Latin American
markets lower on Monday as uncertainty over the United States
and China reaching a trade deal and disappointing growth data
from major economies made investors cautious.
    Although Washington and Beijing labeled their two-day talks
last week as "productive" and "constructive," a deal appeared
elusive after Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to
U.S. farms on Friday. Focus now turns to high-level talks
planned for October.
    MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell
0.6%, led by Brazil's Bovespa, dragged down mainly by
financial companies.  
    Shares of Embraer fell nearly 2% after a Reuters
report said EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale
investigation of Boeing's $4.75 billion bid for a
controlling stake in Brazilian planemaker. 
    The real slid 0.6%, on course to end the month lower.
Data showed Latin America's largest economy posted a current
account deficit of $4.27 billion in August, slightly wider than
the $3.96 billion shortfall forecast.
    Also pressuring currencies in the region was a firmer
dollar, which gained after the euro fell following poor
manufacturing activity readings in the euro zone showing 
contraction at its steepest rate since late 2012 as demand sank.

    Colombia's peso moved 0.3% lower, while Mexico's peso
 was mostly flat. 
    Chile's peso slumped nearly 1% at one point as prices
of copper, the country's top export, fell to their
lowest in two and a half weeks.
    Chilean central bank meeting minutes showed policymakers
considered cutting the benchmark interest rate by up to three-
quarters of a percentage point before unanimously settling on a
less drastic 50 point cut to 2%.   

 Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:35 GMT 
 Stock indexes                           daily %
                             Latest       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1015.02     -0.61
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2676.81     -0.44
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              104272.16     -0.52
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   43412.49     -0.34
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    5059.18     -0.27
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             29365.35    -2.312
                                        
 Colombia IGBC                12953.06     -0.09
                                        
                                                
 Currencies                              daily %
                                          change
                                Latest  
 Brazil real                    4.1684     -0.37
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.4461      0.05
                                        
 Chile peso                      722.4     -1.23
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3430.13     -0.44
 Peru sol                       3.3638     -0.17
                                        
 Argentina peso                56.9300     -0.46
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
