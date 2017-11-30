EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian, Chilean equities slip as political concerns weigh

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark equities index and real currency lost ground on Thursday as markets remained jittery about the uneven progress of a pension reform bill seen as key to shoring up the nation's fiscal health. President Michel Temer is looking to gain solid support for the pension bill from the centrist Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB). In order to whip the 308 votes needed for passage in Brazil's lower chamber, he will also need to win the support of a number of smaller parties. "The only chance now is a definitive understanding between (the PSDB and Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party) to pressure smaller actors into entering the accord with the risk of losing more if they remain outside," analysts at Lerosa Investimentos wrote in a note to clients. The Bovespa was down 0.5 percent in early afternoon trading, while the real slid 0.56 percent. Among the poor performers on the Bovespa was energy holding company CPFL Energia SA, which plummeted more than 9 percent. CPFL will launch a tender offer this afternoon, as China's State Grid Corp, its controlling shareholder, plans to buy out minority shareholders in order to delist the utility. Airlines including Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA dropped after Brazil's Senate failed on Wednesday to pass a cap on taxes for aviation fuels. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index also lost ground, falling 0.58 percent, as investors remained wary about a tight Dec. 19 presidential election. In addition to political concerns, a union at Teck Resources' Quebrada Blanca copper mine voted to strike, the union said on Thursday, raising fears of tricky labor negotiations in the world's top copper exporter. ($1 = 3.26 reais) Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1123,00 -1,61 32,37 MSCI LatAm 2747,53 -1,2 18,81 Brazil Bovespa 72339,55 -0,5 20,11 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 47627,49 0,01 4,35 Chile IPSA 4983,68 -0,58 20,05 Chile IGPA 25083,98 -0,53 20,98 Argentina MerVal 27057,19 0,57 59,93 Colombia IGBC 10853,46 0,05 7,16 Venezuela IBC 1296,81 11,1 -95,91 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3,2577 -0,56 -0,26 Mexico peso 18,5535 0,06 11,81 Chile peso 644,6 -0,08 4,05 Colombia peso 3004,21 -0,04 -0,09 Peru sol 3,233 0,03 5,60 Argentina peso (interbank) 17,4000 0,20 -8,76 Argentina peso (parallel) 18,07 0,39 -6,92 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)