EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities down amid crippling truckers' strike

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bovespa equities index fell over half a percent on Friday, as a truckers' protest entered its fifth day, hobbling a wide range of industries from aviation to agribusiness. Negotiators for several truckers groups protesting high fuel prices had agreed on Thursday to suspend a nationwide highway blockade after the government vowed to subsidize and stabilize diesel prices, which may cost the state some 5 billion reais ($1.37 billion) this year. But adhesion to the agreement has been spotty at best, with police saying on Friday that there were still blockades in 24 of the nation's 26 states, including 74 just in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, a key trade route with Argentina. The key automaking sector ground to a halt on Friday, as did Santos, Latin America's largest port, while grocers' aisles went understocked and long queues formed outside gas stations. In the early afternoon, the federal government authorized the military to clear highways by force, while Sao Paulo, South America's largest city, declared a state of emergency. "Everyone is focused on the truckers," said a Rio de Janeiro-based trader. "The government has little or no negotiating room." The Bovespa had fallen 0.6 percent by the afternoon. That fall would have been worse if it were not for a 2.1 percent rise by state-run oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA , whose shares had previously tanked after the company cut diesel prices 10 percent, presumably to assuage truckers. The announcement of subsidies by the government on Thursday made clear that the state, not Petrobras alone, would bear the brunt of the losses. Chilean equities posted the biggest gains across the region on Friday, after some heavily weighted stocks bounced back from a tough Thursday. That included lithium producer SQM and related holding company Sociedad de Inversiones Oro Blanco SA, which climbed 2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Latam Airlines Group SA, Latin America's largest airline, climbed 2.4 percent after posting a decline on Thursday as the Brazilian truckers' protest caused cancellations. Chile's IPSA equities index had climbed 0.86 percent by mid-day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1138.39 0.29 -2.02 MSCI LatAm 2680.76 -0.02 -5.19 Brazil Bovespa 79640.81 -0.6 4.24 Mexico IPC 45454.44 0.05 -7.90 Chile IPSA 5625.24 0.86 1.09 Chile IGPA 28398.53 0.82 1.49 Argentina MerVal 29664.90 -1.88 -1.33 Colombia IGBC 12023.16 -0.8 5.74 Venezuela IBC 28317.19 3.96 2141.81 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6584 -0.30 -9.43 Mexico peso 19.5340 0.24 0.84 Chile peso 624.51 0.09 -1.58 Colombia peso 2884.2 -1.12 3.39 Peru sol 3.27 -0.12 -1.01 Argentina peso 24.5750 -0.35 -24.31 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.5 -0.39 -24.59 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier Editing by Phil Berlowitz)