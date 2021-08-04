Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian interest rate hike on tap, Peruvian assets fall

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil central bank set to hike rates to 5.25%
    * Peruvian sol, stocks slump
    * Brazil services PMI surges in July

 (Adds details, graphic, updates prices)
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was flat on Wednesday in
anticipation of a 100 basis-point interest rate hike, while
Peru's sol came close to record lows as investors fretted over
the direction of fiscal policy under new President Pedro
Castillo. 
     The real pared early gains ahead of what is expected
to be a fourth straight rise in the Selic rate, to 5.25%, aimed
at preventing this year's runaway inflation from spilling over
into 2022. The decision is due at 2100 GMT.
    Inflation in Brazil is well over 8% - more than double the
central bank's official 2021 goal. A hawkish central bank has
helped the currency cut losses made on worries over the
coronavirus pandemic as well as political tensions that are
expected to intensify leading up to elections next year. 
    But the continued uncertainty about the pandemic may cause
the central bank to not tighten after this hike, said Alexandra
Bechtel, an EM and FX analyst at Commerzbank.
    Analysts at Credit Suisse expect the monetary authority to
emphasize that there is no commitment to any terminal level and
that its only objective is the inflation target. "The document
is likely to remove the assessment that the inflation shock is
temporary." 
    
    PMIs on Wednesday showed activity in Brazil's services
sector expanded at the fastest pace in 8-1/2 years in July.

    Peru's sol fell nearly 1% to 4.0798 to the dollar,
coming close to a record low of 4.0844 as uncertainty over
fiscal policy in the country persisted. 
    While Castillo recently named moderate economist Pedro
Francke as finance minister, investors are worried over
increased taxes on the country's major copper mining sector.

    Peruvian stocks sank 0.6% to an eight-month low.
    In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management
said U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in
July, helping the dollar cut losses after data showed U.S.
private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

    This weighed on most emerging market currencies. Mexico's
peso dropped 0.5% as oil prices slumped, while a rise in
local COVID-19 cases also spurred a risk-off sentiment. 
    Most regional stocks tracked Wall Street lower, with
Brazil's second-biggest lender, Banco Bradesco, 
falling 3.6% as the lender's insurance unit took a hit from
COVID-19 related claims in the second quarter.
    Colombian oil major Ecopetrol fell 2.6%, in line
with oil prices, despite second-quarter net profit soaring to
3.72 trillion pesos ($951 million).
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1304.36               0.79
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2501.35              -0.22
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              122080.35              -1.21
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   51066.80               -1.1
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4200.96              -0.14
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             65126.97             -1.133
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1240.45                0.4 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.1855               0.07
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.9662              -0.48
                                        
 Chile peso                     774.29               0.14
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3902.36               0.09
 Peru sol                       4.0798              -0.96
                                        
 Argentina peso                96.8300              -0.02
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)
