EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, Colombian peso lead Latam FX lower

* Colombia's peso weakens as oil prices ease * Chilean peso steadies as copper prices claw back * Consumer prices in Sao Paulo rises in December By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, with oil exporter Colombia's peso leading declines as crude prices eased, while Brazil's real weakened following data showing higher inflation. The Colombian peso weakened 0.6% against a firmer dollar, after three straight days of gains benefiting from a jump in oil prices on supply concerns due to tensions in the Middle East following the killing of a top Iranian military commander. "Oil prices rose above $70 but now geopolitical tensions have faded at the margin and given Colombia is an oil exporter, this move is likely," said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics in London. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.7%. Brazil's real was 0.5% softer against the dollar. Data showed consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, rose 0.94 in December, from an increase of 0.68 in November. Brazil's central bank had aggressively slashed interest rates in 2019 which helped reduce interest payments on government debt. The Chilean peso steadied after recent selling pressure due to a fall in the price of copper, the country's main export. Prices of the metal clawed higher as U.S.-Iran tensions eased and investors expected leading metals consumer China to extend its stimulus policies. Stock markets across Latin America were mixed in early trading. Sao Paulo stocks fell with oil major Petrobras leading declines. The Argentine stock index rose with power producer Central Puerto leading the charge. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1115.55 0.27 MSCI LatAm 2912.88 -1.2 Brazil Bovespa 116262. -0.53 94 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4882.81 -0.03 Argentina MerVal 41823.6 0.85 7 Colombia COLCAP 1669.45 -0.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0896 -0.64 Mexico peso 18.9160 -0.42 Chile peso 773.4 -0.12 Colombia peso 3260.5 -0.50 Peru sol 3.3258 -0.05 Argentina peso 59.8150 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)