January 7, 2020 / 2:59 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, Colombian peso lead Latam FX lower

    * Colombia's peso weakens as oil prices ease
    * Chilean peso steadies as copper prices claw back 
    * Consumer prices in Sao Paulo rises in December

    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on
Tuesday, with oil exporter Colombia's peso leading declines as
crude prices eased, while Brazil's real weakened following data
showing higher inflation. 
    The Colombian peso weakened 0.6% against a firmer
dollar, after three straight days of gains benefiting from a
jump in oil prices on supply concerns due to tensions in the
Middle East following the killing of a top Iranian military
commander. 
    "Oil prices rose above $70 but now geopolitical tensions
have faded at the margin and given Colombia is an oil exporter,
this move is likely," said Edward Glossop, Latin America
economist at Capital Economics in London.     
    MSCI's index for Latin American currencies
fell 0.7%. Brazil's real was 0.5% softer against the
dollar. 
    Data showed consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most
populous city, rose 0.94 in December, from an increase of 0.68
in November.
    Brazil's central bank had aggressively slashed interest
rates in 2019 which helped reduce interest payments on
government debt. 
    The Chilean peso steadied after recent selling
pressure due to a fall in the price of copper, the country's
main export. Prices of the metal clawed higher as U.S.-Iran
tensions eased and investors expected leading metals consumer
China to extend its stimulus policies.
    Stock markets across Latin America were mixed in early
trading. Sao Paulo stocks fell with oil major Petrobras
 leading declines. The Argentine stock index
rose with power producer Central Puerto leading the
charge.     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT:
    Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                       change
 MSCI Emerging Markets     1115.55          0.27
                                    
 MSCI LatAm                2912.88          -1.2
                                    
 Brazil Bovespa            116262.         -0.53
                                94  
 Mexico IPC                      -             -
                                    
 Chile IPSA                4882.81         -0.03
                                    
 Argentina MerVal          41823.6          0.85
                                 7  
 Colombia COLCAP           1669.45         -0.42
                                    
                                                
       Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                       change
 Brazil real                4.0896         -0.64
                                    
 Mexico peso               18.9160         -0.42
                                    
 Chile peso                  773.4         -0.12
                                    
 Colombia peso              3260.5         -0.50
 Peru sol                   3.3258         -0.05
                                    
 Argentina peso            59.8150          0.00
 (interbank)                        
                                    
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)
