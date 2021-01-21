Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real drops as fiscal worries overshadow central bank optimism

    * Brazilian real falls in afternoon trading
    * Chilean peso rises for second session
    * MSCI's EM stocks index hits record high

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real reversed early gains to
trade 1% lower on Thursday as investor attention moved to
worries about the country's fiscal policy reform, a day after
the central bank removed its "forward guidance" to keep interest
rates low for a long time.   
    The real fell by afternoon trading, on
concerns about the government's financial state in the face of
growing need for fiscal stimulus for an economy that was already
weak before the pandemic.      
    "Despite currently firmer prices, we continue to advise
caution with regard to the Brazilian real," Commerzbank FX and
emerging markets analysts Alexandra Bechtel and Melanie
Fischinger wrote in a client note. 
    Brazil's central bank on Wednesday kept rates steady at a
record-low 2.00%. while the withdrawal of its guidance was seen
by investors as showing the bank was becoming more
data-dependent.
    Former central bank chief Arminio Fraga said Brazil faces a
delicate balance this year between cutting its record budget
deficit to soothe financial markets and keeping the spending
taps open to support the economy.
    "Against the background of the historically low key interest
rates level the BRL remains susceptible for the time being, and
concerns about the fiscal policy discipline of the Bolsonaro
government could also boil up again at any point in time,"
Commerzbank's Bechtel and Fischinger said. 
    The Chilean peso rose 0.5%, extending gains for a
second day as the dollar weakened and copper prices rose.
However, concerns remained that demand growth for copper in top
consumer China had for now reached a plateau.
    Mexico's peso fell 0.8%, with data showing the
seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipping to 4.4% in
December. The currency has so far shown resilience to bouts of
risk aversion. 
    Sentiment across global risk markets was lifted as investors
bet on more fiscal stimulus from new U.S. President Joe Biden,
with a gauge from emerging market stocks hitting a
record.  
    An ultra-low interest rate environment, the rollout of
coronavirus vaccines and signs of improving economic data have
helped boost investor confidence in emerging market risk assets.
    However, a rise in U.S. Treasury yields has pressured
currencies and bonds in emerging markets.
    The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks
fell 1.5%, with Sao Paulo stocks dropping 0.5%. 
    Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
 added 2.5% after a report said it plans to raise $1
billion by selling a stake in its unit CSN Mineracao with a
target value of between 47.5 billion and 63 billion reais
($11.91 billion) in an IPO to be launched by Friday.
    
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1858 GMT:
 
         Stock indexes                   Latest    Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1405.13       0.3
 MSCI LatAm                               2430.00     -1.51
 Brazil Bovespa                         119099.35     -0.46
 Mexico IPC                              44749.77     -0.83
 Chile IPSA                               4593.06     -0.97
 Argentina MerVal                        48585.09    -3.264
 Colombia COLCAP                          1449.60      -0.7
                                                           
             Currencies                  Latest    Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                               5.3602     -0.95
 Mexico peso                              19.7389     -0.76
 Chile peso                                 718.1      0.53
 Colombia peso                            3479.66     -0.42
 Peru sol                                  3.6227     -0.22
 Argentina peso (interbank)               86.4200     -0.08
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)                    153      1.96
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
