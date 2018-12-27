EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real falls against weak dollar, Mexican peso gains slightly

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso edged higher against a weak dollar on Thursday, while Brazil's real touched a more than two week low as investors turned to safer assets amid a relapse in stock markets and as China-U.S. trade fears resurfaced. Investors piled into low-yielding currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc as Wall Street seemed set for a lower open after its dramatic rise last session, while European equities fell one percent. Trade tensions came after a Reuters report that the White House was considering barring U.S. firms from buying telecoms equipment from China's Huawei and ZTE. The Mexican peso firmed 0.14 percent, while Brazil's real hit its lowest since Dec 10 before cutting some losses to trade 0.2 percent lower. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 0.2 percent with shares of utility company Eletrobras and airliner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA among the top gainers. Shares in Chile were little changed, while its currency declined 0.2 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 951.26 0.12 -17.98 MSCI LatAm 2489.81 0.05 -12 Brazil Bovespa 85427.02 0.34 11.81 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5072.99 0.2 0.20 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 3.9293 -0.26 -15.68 Mexico peso 19.8701 0.15 -0.86 Chile peso 695.05 -0.22 -11.57 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol - - - Argentina peso - - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)