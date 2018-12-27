Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real falls against weak dollar, Mexican peso gains slightly

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso edged higher against a
weak dollar on Thursday, while Brazil's real touched a more than
two week low as investors turned to safer assets amid a relapse
in stock markets and as China-U.S. trade fears resurfaced.
    Investors piled into low-yielding currencies such as the
Japanese yen and the Swiss franc as Wall Street seemed set for a
lower open after its dramatic rise last session, while European
equities fell one percent.
    Trade tensions came after a Reuters report that the White
House was considering barring U.S. firms from buying telecoms
equipment from China's Huawei and ZTE.
    The Mexican peso firmed 0.14 percent, while Brazil's
real hit its lowest since Dec 10 before cutting some
losses to trade 0.2 percent lower. 
    Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 0.2
percent with shares of utility company Eletrobras
 and airliner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
 among the top gainers.
    Shares in Chile were little changed, while its
currency declined 0.2 percent.
    
     Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %    YTD %
                                         change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          951.26      0.12    -17.98
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2489.81      0.05       -12
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               85427.02      0.34     11.81
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                          -         -         -
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5072.99       0.2      0.20
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    -         -         -
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                       -         -         -
                                                  
                                                          
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %    YTD %
                                         change    change
 Brazil real                    3.9293     -0.26    -15.68
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   19.8701      0.15     -0.86
                                                  
 Chile peso                     695.05     -0.22    -11.57
                                                  
 Colombia peso                       -         -         -
 Peru sol                            -         -         -
                                                  
 Argentina peso                      -         -         -
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
