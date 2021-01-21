Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises as central bank drops 'forward guidance'

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Copom move more hawkish than thought -analyst
    * Brazilian real outperforms Latam peers
    * Chilean peso rises for second session
    * MSCI's EM stocks index hits record high

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened on
Thursday as bets grew for a more hawkish stance by the country's
central bank after it removed its "forward guidance" to keep
interest rates low for a long time.   
    The real firmed 1% against the dollar, a day
after the central bank kept rates steady at a record-low 2.00%.
while the withdrawal of its guidance was seen by investors as
showing the bank was becoming more data-dependent.
    Copom, the bank's rate-setting committee, said its decision
was unanimous and uncertainties about economic growth continued
to justify the current monetary stimulus. But it emphasized that
this does not mean it will raise rates automatically. 
    Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank, said the
removal of forward guidance was more hawkish than expected, "the
Copom dropped the forward guidance - their pledge to keep low
rates for longer - earlier than some market participants had
expected".
    The Chilean peso rose 0.6%, extending gains for a
second day as the dollar weakened and copper prices rose.
However, concerns remained that demand growth for copper in top
consumer China had for now reached a plateau.
    Mexico's peso traded in a tight range, with data
showing the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipping to
4.4% in December. The currency has so far shown resilience to
bouts of risk aversion. 
    Sentiment across global risk markets were lifted as
investors bet on more fiscal stimulus from new U.S. President
Joe Biden, with a gauge from emerging market stocks
hitting a record.  
    An ultra-low interest rate environment, the rollout of
coronavirus vaccines, along with signs of improving economic
data, have helped boost investor confidence in emerging market
risk assets. 
    However, a rise in U.S. Treasury yields has pressured
currencies and bonds in emerging markets.
    The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks
rose 0.9%, with Sao Paulo stocks leading the advance. 
    Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
 jumped 4% after a report said it plans to raise $1
billion by selling a stake in its unit CSN Mineracao with a
target value of between 47.5 billion and 63 billion reais
($11.91 billion) in an IPO to be launched by Friday.

    
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1351 GMT:
    
          Stock indexes                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1409.83     0.63
 MSCI LatAm                              2488.21     0.85
 Brazil Bovespa                        120126.25      0.4
 Mexico IPC                                 0.00        0
 Chile IPSA                              4660.94      0.5
 Argentina MerVal                           0.00        0
 Colombia COLCAP                         1459.85        0
                                                         
             Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.2609     0.92
 Mexico peso                             19.6015    -0.07
 Chile peso                                711.9     1.40
 Colombia peso                           3456.56     0.24
 Peru sol                                 3.6097     0.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)              86.4300    -0.09
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   152     3.29
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
