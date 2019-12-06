EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises as U.S. jobs data fuels LatAm FX rally

(Updates prices) * Brazil's real snaps four straight weeks of losses * Argentine president-elect Fernandez's cabinet in focus * Brazil stocks propped up by resources play By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Friday, with Brazil's real rising to four-week highs, as robust jobs numbers from the United States combined with optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks to lift sentiment. U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, data showed, confirming that the economy remained on a moderate expansion path. This quelled some fears of a deceleration in growth in the world's largest economy. "(The U.S. data) should lend support to the likely FOMC message next week that both the economy and monetary policy remain in a "good place". We expect the Fed to keep rates on hold at Wednesday's meeting," strategists at TD Securities said. Cuts to the U.S. benchmark borrowing rate have lent support to emerging market currencies this year. Against a strong dollar, Chile's peso rallied 0.7% and logged its best week in more than eight years as the country's central bank tried to prop up the currency which fell to a record low last week after anti-government riots. Brazil's real firmed 1% to its highest level in almost one month, as consumer price inflation bounced back to seven-month highs in November. The currency added about 2% this week to snap four straight weeks of losses. The Argentine peso was largely flat ahead of president-elect Alberto Fernandez announcing his cabinet, with the focus on who will be named treasury minister. With fewer than 10 days left before additional U.S. tariffs are imposed on Chinese goods, markets are holding out for a phase one trade deal. U.S. President Donald Trump said talks were "moving right along," and in a positive sign Beijing said it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States. In line with a rise on Wall Street, Brazilian stocks touched a fresh high for a third day. The Bovespa extended gains into a fifth straight session on sustained strength in energy and mining stocks, tracking commodity prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.27 0.71 MSCI LatAm 2751.50 1.52 Brazil Bovespa 111219.99 0.54 Mexico IPC 42021.19 -0.46 Chile IPSA 4723.26 -0.25 Argentina MerVal 36670.63 3.464 Colombia COLCAP 1612.57 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1434 1.07 Mexico peso 19.2928 0.39 Chile peso 777.05 0.48 Colombia peso 3420.5 1.21 Peru sol 3.377 0.06 Argentina peso 59.9400 0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)