EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real snaps three-day rally but on track for weekly gain

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil's real outperforms regional peers for the week
    * Chilean peso suffers sharp weekly decline
    * Latam stocks index set to fall for the week

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real snapped a three-day winning
streak on Friday after the country reported its first decline in
retail sales in seven months, although the currency was set to
outperform its Latin American peers for the week on improving
risk sentiment.   
    The real fell 1.5% against the dollar as
official figures showed retail sales in Latin America's largest
economy unexpectedly fell in November, mainly driven by a
sizeable fall in sales of food products.    
    "The survey breakdown suggests that those components that
were performing well during the peak of the pandemic are now
contracting (food/beverages/supermarket or furniture/home
appliances), while other components that were more negatively
affected during that period keep recovering (apparel or cars),"
Citi strategists wrote in a note.
    Global risk sentiment had shown signs of improving early in
the week, which put the real on track to cap it with a gain of
2.3%. 
    But a travel ban imposed by Britain over a Brazilian variant
of the coronavirus hurt sentiment on Friday.
    The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies
 was set to end the week higher, rising 1.1%. 
    Most riskier assets have gained this week on anticipation
that the pace of the global economic recovery would accelerate
as COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out across the world.
Sentiment was also boosted by hopes of a fiscal boost from U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.  
    The Mexican peso fell 0.2% on Friday, but was set for
its sharpest weekly gain in nearly one month on improving
economic data.
    Among weekly decliners, Chile's peso led the descent
with a 3% drop. Earlier in the week, the country's central bank
announced a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months
to replenish and expand its foreign currency reserves. The
currency dropped 1% in afternoon trading on Friday. 
    Chileans are also gearing up to vote for a new 155-member
constitutional body in April. 
    "The downside risks to the currency are limited as the
central bank prepares to backstop the peso against political
risks," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist
at Capital Economics. 
    "Social tensions could escalate over the drafting of the new
constitution, and there may be a populist shift in November's
general election ... a bigger headwind will come from a fall in
copper prices."
    Chile is the world's largest copper producer.
    Oil-exporter Colombia's peso fell 0.5% and was also
set to drop for the week, tracking losses in crude prices.
    Equities across emerging markets fell on Friday, with the
MSCI's index for Latin American stocks set for a
weekly decline of 2.1%. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT:
    
        Stock indexes                 Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1358.11    -0.92
 MSCI LatAm                           2485.69    -2.39
 Brazil Bovespa                     121152.76    -1.89
 Mexico IPC                          45868.45    -0.44
 Chile IPSA                           4580.55     -1.3
 Argentina MerVal                    50633.54   -0.884
 Colombia COLCAP                      1449.77    -1.18
                                                      
            Currencies                Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                           5.2908    -1.51
 Mexico peso                          19.7420    -0.18
 Chile peso                             733.4    -0.98
 Colombia peso                        3459.98    -0.45
 Peru sol                              3.6127    -0.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)           85.7300    -0.08
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                155     2.58
                                               
 
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus
MacSwan and Paul Simao)
