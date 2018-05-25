FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks sink amid crippling truckers' strike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds details on Mexican peso)
    SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's main stock market
fell to a five-month low and its real currency weakened on
Friday as the fifth day of a truckers' protest over fuel prices
hobbled a wide range of industries from aviation to
agribusiness.
    The key auto sector ground to a halt, as did Santos, Latin
America's largest port, while grocers' aisles went understocked
and long lines formed outside gas stations. 
    In the afternoon, the federal government authorized the
military to clear highways by force, while Sao Paulo, South
America's largest city, declared a state of emergency.

    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa sank 1.59 percent, while
the real weakened 0.70 percent.  
    Mexican stocks also suffered on Friday as the benchmark S&P
BMV/IPC index dropped 0.73 percent, extending a six-week
fall.
    The Mexican peso strengthened 0.10 percent after reports
that stalled negotiations over an updated North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could still yield a deal, lifting it
nearly 2 percent over the prior week and breaking a five-week
streak of losses.
    The economy minister said there was a 40 percent chance of
concluding talks before Mexico's presidential election on July
1.
    Chilean equities were among the biggest regional gainers,
after some heavily weighted stocks bounced back from a tough
Thursday, and its IPSA and IGPA indexes both
rose around half a percent.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:
 Stock indexes          Latest    daily % change    YTD % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets  1136.24              0.1           -2.02
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm             2652.61            -1.07           -5.19
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa         78845.9            -1.59            3.20
                              7                   
 Mexico S&P BMV/IPC     45103.2            -0.73           -8.61
                              9                   
 Chile IPSA             5605.31              0.5            0.73
                                                  
 Chile IGPA             28324.1             0.56            1.23
                              0                   
 Argentina MerVal       29664.9            -1.88           -1.33
                              0                   
 Colombia IGBC          12069.3            -0.42            6.14
                              1                   
 Venezuela IBC          29351.5             7.76         2223.70
                              8                   
                                                                
 Currencies              Latest  daily % change     YTD % change
                                                  
                                                  
                                                  
 Brazil real             3.6731            -0.70           -9.80
                                                  
 Mexico peso            19.5610             0.10            0.71
                                                  
 Chile peso               624.4             0.11           -1.56
                                                  
 Colombia peso          2875.45            -0.82            3.71
                                                  
 Peru sol                 3.268            -0.06           -0.95
                                                  
 Argentina peso         24.5750            -0.35          -24.31
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso            25.5            -0.39          -24.59
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo
and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Phil Berlowitz
and Rosalba O'Brien)
