EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa boosted by spike in commodities prices

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.75 percent on Tuesday, rallying for a second straight day largely on a spike in commodities prices. Two of the Bovespa's most heavily weighted equities, miner Vale and oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly known as Petrobras, benefited from rising commodity prices worldwide amid escalating China-U.S. trade tensions and signals OPEC is not prepared to raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran. With three weeks to go before the first round of Brazil's presidential election, investors are adjusting their expectations now that Geraldo Alckmin, the favorite of financial markets, is no longer considered likely to secure a spot in the run-off likely to occur later in October. That makes far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro increasingly the default choice for investors "There's disbelief that Alckmin can move up, and the market is betting on Bolsonaro," Brazilian broker Spinelli said in a note to clients. Throughout the region, currencies were up modestly against the dollar, except in Brazil and Argentina, where they were down slightly. Brazil's real and Argentina's peso have posted by far the biggest losses in the region this year, despite initial hopes the two countries would experience significant economic recoveries in 2018. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.19 percent against a weakening dollar after China announced that it would impose tariffs on U.S. imports, retaliating against steps taken by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Nevertheless, analysts at Banco Base wrote in a report that the peso still may depreciate in the short term, particularly if the United States and Canada progress in their talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock Latest daily % YTD % change indexes change MSCI Emerging Markets 1019.33 0.29 -12.26 MSCI LatAm 2494.79 1.27 -12.89 Brazil Bovespa 78132.10 1.75 2.26 Mexico IPC 49666.71 0.54 0.63 Argentina MerVal 32147.31 3.18 6.92 Colombia IGBC 12340.83 0.58 8.53 Venezuela IBC 336554.91 -4.31 26544.31 Currencies Latest daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.1401 -0.38 -19.97 Mexico peso 18.8100 0.19 4.73 Chile peso 686.8 0.00 -10.51 Colombia peso 3012.4 0.14 -1.01 Peru sol 3.306 0.15 -2.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.7300 -0.40 -53.18 Argentina peso (parallel) 39.25 1.91 -51.01 (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo; additional reporting by Julia Love in Mexico City Editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)