EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa rebounds as traders buy back in

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index roared back to life on Friday after tanking almost 3 percent on Thursday as traders bought back into stocks across sectors, seeking bargains amid relative global calm and a solid day on Wall Street. Emerging markets worldwide have been hit hard in recent months by fears of a global trade war, among other factors, with the Bovespa among the big losers. Brazil has also been held back by a number of domestic issues, including a truckers' strike that nearly paralyzed the country's economy for 11 days in May. In recent weeks, investors have been jumping in and out of Brazilian stocks, often spooked by domestic and international political volatility but seeking bargains during periods of relative geopolitical calm. On Friday, the pattern continued, with the Bovespa climbing 0.58 percent in morning trade, paring gains after rising over 1 percent earlier in the day. That came as Wall Street opened higher, supported by financials and soaring oil prices. The day's gains followed a 2.8 percent rout on the Bovespa on Thursday. The biggest percentage gainer for much of the morning was rental car company Localiza Rent a Car SA, whose shares popped 4.6 percent after it announced on Thursday night plans to buy back up to 43 million shares. Preferred and common shares in state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, climbed 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, as OPEC agreed on Friday to only modest increases in oil production from July, sending prices higher. The rise in Petrobras shares came despite a Brazilian labor court handing the company's employees a victory in a $4.5 billion wage spat on Thursday evening. Elsewhere in the region, equities markets were generally up, though gains were more modest than in Brazil. In currency markets, the Mexican peso climbed almost 1 percent, after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to a more than nine-year high of 7.75 percent on Thursday in a bid to keep a downward inflation trend on track. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1087.99 0.72 -6.76 MSCI LatAm 2437.30 1.26 -14.9 Brazil Bovespa 70480.50 0.58 -7.75 Mexico IPC 46484.27 0.06 -5.82 Chile IPSA 5402.56 0.32 -2.91 Chile IGPA 27309.41 0.27 -2.40 Argentina MerVal 30869.35 0 2.67 Colombia IGBC 12124.98 0.45 6,63 Venezuela IBC 69914.59 1.17 5434,98 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7616 0.00 -11.92 Mexico peso 20.1275 0.99 -2.13 Chile peso 637.1 0.35 -3.52 Colombia peso 2908.85 1.40 2.51 Peru sol 3.265 0.28 -0.86 Argentina peso 27.3000 0.81 -31.87 (interbank) Argentina peso 27.95 0.18 -31.20 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Dan Grebler)