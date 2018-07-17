EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa rises on Fed chief's remarks

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark index rose on Tuesday to its highest level in about six weeks after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded an upbeat tone on the U.S. economy that reinforced the scenario of a continued gradual increase in interest rates. Brazil's Bovespa gained nearly 2 percent, outdoing other major Latin America markets. In prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the impact of current global trade policy discussions on the outlook for further monetary tightening. Blue-chip shares, such as miner Vale SA and lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA, added the most points to the benchmark index, as investors made final adjustments to their portfolios ahead of the start of the corporate earnings season. Mexico's S&P BMV IPC index lifted slightly, as investors awaited second-quarter earnings for companies including the index's heaviest-weighted, telecommunications firm America Movil, on Tuesday after the market close. The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported second-quarter net profit of 818 million pesos ($41.2 million), down 94.3 percent from the same period last year. Currencies across the region slipped except Colombia's peso, which gained slightly. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2028 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,070.24 0 -7.61 MSCI LatAm 2,617.45 1.53 -8.85 Brazil Bovespa 78,130.30 1.93 2.26 Mexico IPC 48,704.63 0.52 -1.32 Chile IPSA 5,351.70 0.87 -3.83 Chile IGPA 27,063.65 0.8 -3.28 Argentina MerVal 26,841.77 2.2 -10.72 Colombia IGBC 12,257.14 -0.1 7.80 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8445 -0.48 -13.85 Mexico peso 18.8975 -0.38 4.24 Chile peso 653.51 -0.60 -5.95 Colombia peso 2,870.05 0.16 3.90 Peru sol 3.272 -0.21 -1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.5200 -0.58 -32.41 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.75 0.35 -33.11 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia Additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)