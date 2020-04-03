EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at record low; Latam stocks down for the week

* Latam stocks down for sixth week out of past seven * FX hammered by constant dollar demand * Brazil's service sector activity hits record low in March (Adds milestones, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped to a record low on Friday while most other Latin American currencies headed for weekly losses, as fears of a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted continued outflows from emerging markets. In another sign of economic stress from the global spread of the virus, data showed service sector activity in Latin America's largest economy slipped to record lows in March. That data followed an earlier reading showing a plunge in manufacturing activity, as more producers wind down operations in the face of subdued demand. Brazil's real fell more than 1% to a record low of 5.3229 to the dollar, while Mexico's peso dropped 2%, taking MSCI's index of regional currencies down more than 1% to a four-year low. The index shed more than 3.5% over the week. Colombia's currency, meanwhile, firmed as oil prices jumped amid hopes for more production curbs. However, analysts said further curbs would do little to support prices against the backdrop of weaker demand. "We doubt that the rally in oil prices of the past couple of days will last, even if Russia and Saudi Arabia agree a deal to cut output - we only expect lower supply to put a floor under prices." Capital Economics said in a note. Following a sharp jump in U.S. jobless claims over the last two weeks, the U.S. government on Friday reported that job losses in March were significantly higher than anticipated. The data all but confirmed a recession. Investors scurried to the safety of the greenback as analysts predicted April's jobs number would be much larger due to wide-spread shutdowns in the United States to battle the coronavirus outbreak. "It's important to see the numbers going forward and to see how the aid packages play out. In the bigger picture, this data doesn't mean that much until we get a better picture of how the whole situation plays out," said Justin Lederer, treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The data painted a bleaker picture for economies in Latin America, such as Mexico, that are highly dependant on trade with the United States. MSCI's Latam stocks index fell for its sixth week out of the last seven, dropping nearly 4% for the day. A 4% slump in Brazil's Bovespa index was led by a 12% drop in shares of steelmaker Usiminas after the company announced a production cut amid a sharp decline in demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Chilean stocks jumped 3%, led by a 14% surge in utility Enel Americas after Italian majority shareholder Enel said it would raise its stake in the company to 65%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 830.12 -1 MSCI LatAm 1468.92 -4.32 Brazil Bovespa 69169.47 -4.27 Mexico IPC 32955.78 -1.89 Chile IPSA 3674.85 3.25 Argentina MerVal 26260.75 0.99 Colombia COLCAP 1114.98 0.05 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3179 -1.00 Mexico peso 24.7480 -2.13 Chile peso 864.7 -0.68 Colombia peso 4027 -0.07 Peru sol 3.4578 -0.52 Argentina peso 64.9075 -0.29 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao)