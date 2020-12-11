Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops but headed for fourth weekly gain

By Medha Singh, Sruthi Shankar

    * Real eases after Thursday's rally 
    * S&P affirms BB- rating on Brazil's sovereign debt
    * Latam stocks set for sixth week of gains 

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eased on Friday as a bill
on emergency spending was pushed back but the currency was on
course for its fourth week of gains on optimism about a
vaccine-led revival from the coronavirus-induced economic slump.
    A senator said he would no longer present his proposal for
debate on a bill extending emergency aid for Brazil during the
pandemic until next year due to its "complexity."
    The real weakened 0.7% to trade at 5.0675 per dollar,
easing from a near six-month high in the previous session after
the central bank for the first time hinted its policy easing
cycle could end soon.
    Despite Friday's weakness, the real was the top performing 
currency this week in the Latin America region, with encouraging
updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and upbeat economic data
fuelling hopes of steady recovery.
    Doses of vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are
rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around
the country and across Latin America from governments struggling
to procure costlier vaccines, officials said.
    S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB- non-investment grade, or
so-called "junk" rating on Brazil's sovereign debt and kept its
stable outlook on Thursday, adding that its fiscal reform agenda
has evolved slowly. 
    Meanwhile, the pesos of Mexico and Colombia
also weakened against a firming dollar as uncertainty around a
new U.S. fiscal stimulus added to the greenback's safe-haven
appeal.
    "We do not believe that the vaccine trade is done yet," said
Citi's Dirk Willer in a note to clients. "Pullbacks should be
seen as a buying opportunity. We remain positive on Latam FX."
    Still, the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
 was on track for its fourth week of gains after
it hit its highest level since March earlier this week on hopes
of a speedy global rebound in 2021. 
    Its equities counterpart aimed for a sixth
week of gain despite a 0.4% decline on Friday. 
    The Peruvian sol was steady a day after the central
bank maintained its interest rate at a historic low of 0.25% for
the eighth consecutive month.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
                                Latest    Daily %
                                           change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1256.98      0.16
                                          
 MSCI LatAm                      2408.91     -0.36
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa                114642.62     -0.42
                                          
 Mexico IPC                     43732.79      0.49
                                          
 Chile IPSA                      4086.15     -0.49
                                          
 Argentina MerVal               53693.32     0.005
                                          
 Colombia COLCAP                 1354.30     -1.04 Currencies              Latest    Daily %
                                           change
 Brazil real                      5.0573     -0.32
                                          
 Mexico peso                     20.1014     -0.53
                                          
 Chile peso                        732.4      0.27
                                          
 Colombia peso                    3435.6     -0.51
 Peru sol                         3.5918      0.03
                                          
 Argentina peso (interbank)      82.2100     -0.09
                                          
 

 (Reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
editing by Grant McCool)
