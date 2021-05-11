Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops on dovish c.bank, sol flat after bumper gains

By Shashank Nayar

0 Min Read

    * Annual inflation in Brazil jumps to highest since 2016 in
April
    * Chile's economy will grow 12% in the second quarter - poll
    * Mexico expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday

    By Shashank Nayar
    May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eased on Tuesday after
minutes of the central bank's recent meeting struck a dovish
tone on interest rates, while most other Latin American
currencies fell as fears of a spike in U.S. inflation weighed. 
    Brazil's real dropped nearly 1% from a
four-month high, while the MSCI's index of Latam currencies
 fell 0.3%. 
    Minutes from the Brazilian central bank's last policy
meeting showed the bank expects to sharply hike interest rates
at its next meeting to check inflation, but suggested it is
unlikely to make an uninterrupted cycle of hikes to a 'neutral'
level.  
    The minutes disappointed investors who were hoping for the
bank to aggressively hike rates to reduce inflationary pressures
next year. Anticipation of this had spurred gains in the real. 
    Annual inflation in Brazil rose to 6.8% in April, the
highest since 2016, exactly in line with the median forecast in
a Reuters poll. Steadily rising inflation comes against the
backdrop of stretched public finances in Brazil, which threaten
to destabilize the economy.
   "Failure to address medium-term fiscal sustainability, and
rising short- and medium-term political risk/policy could
generate pressure on the capital account, un-anchor the currency
and inflation expectations and through those channels contribute
to the deterioration of the inflation outlook," Goldman Sachs
analysts wrote in a note. 
    The Peruvian sol eased 0.1% after recording its best
day in more than five years, as opinion polls showed the gap
closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the
right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of the June 6 presidential
elections.
    Most other commodity-focussed Latin American currencies,
including the Chilean and Colombian pesos, fell
between 0.3% and 0.4%, while Mexico's peso was the only
currency to gain as investors braced for a report on Wednesday
showing a possible spike in U.S. inflation. 
    Mexico's central bank will likely keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at its next monetary policy meeting on
Thursday, as inflation surges well above target during an
economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll
showed.
    Chile's economy will grow 12% in the second quarter, a
Central Bank poll forecast showed on Tuesday, while economic
activity in world's top copper producer is set to soar 9.5% in
April alone, the poll of analysts said.
    The dollar index, held steady as investors
waited to see if Wednesday's report would push the U.S. Federal
Reserve to alter its stance on inflation.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Stock indexes              Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1325.87                -1.52
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2501.95                -0.96
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa             121441.6                -0.38
                                   8  
 Mexico IPC                 49425.49                -0.89
 Chile IPSA                  4525.64                 -1.5
 Argentina MerVal           -         -
 Colombia COLCAP             1296.46                -1.16
                                                         
 Currencies                 Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                  5.2528                -0.49
 Mexico peso                 19.8455                 0.38
 Chile peso                    697.9                -0.14
 Colombia peso               3706.48                -0.06
 Peru sol                      3.721                -0.01
 Argentina peso                93.95                -0.02
 (interbank)                          
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up