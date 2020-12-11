EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eases, but eyes fourth week of gain

* Real eases after Thursday's rally * S&P affirms BB- rating on Brazil's sovereign debt * Latam stocks set for sixth week of gains Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eased on Friday but was on course for its fourth week of gains as signs of strong rebound from a coronavirus-induced economic slump offset worries about the country's fiscal health. The real weakened 0.9% to trade at 5.0849 per dollar. The currency hit a near six-month high in the previous session, inching closer to 5 per dollar after the central bank for the first time hinted its policy easing cycle could end soon. Thursday's rally put it among the best performing EM currencies this week, with encouraging updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and upbeat economic data fuelling hopes of steady recovery. Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB- non-investment grade, or so-called "junk" rating on Brazil's sovereign debt and kept its stable outlook on Thursday, adding that its fiscal reform agenda has evolved slowly. Brazilian Senator Marcio Bittar said that he will no longer present his report related to the country's emergency budget law this year, and that the debate would resume next year. Meanwhile, the pesos of Mexico and Colombia also weakened against a firming dollar as Brexit worries and uncertainty around a new U.S. fiscal stimulus added to the greenback's safe-haven appeal. Still, the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies was on track for its fourth week of gains after it hit its highest level since March 19 earlier this week on hopes of a speedy global rebound in 2021. Its equities counterpart aimed for a sixth week of gain despite a 0.9% decline on Friday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1256.97 0.15 MSCI LatAm 2395.15 -0.93 Brazil Bovespa 114353.98 -0.67 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4097.99 -0.21 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0849 -0.86 Mexico peso 20.1255 -0.65 Chile peso 731.8 0.36 Colombia peso 3423.69 -0.17 Peru sol 3.5927 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 82.2000 -0.07 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)