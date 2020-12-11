Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eases, but eyes fourth week of gain

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Real eases after Thursday's rally 
    * S&P affirms BB- rating on Brazil's sovereign debt
    * Latam stocks set for sixth week of gains 

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eased on Friday but was on
course for its fourth week of gains as signs of strong rebound
from a coronavirus-induced economic slump offset worries about
the country's fiscal health.
    The real weakened 0.9% to trade at 5.0849 per dollar.
The currency hit a near six-month high in the previous session,
inching closer to 5 per dollar after the central bank for the
first time hinted its policy easing cycle could end soon.
    Thursday's rally put it among the best performing EM
currencies this week, with encouraging updates on COVID-19
vaccine rollouts and upbeat economic data fuelling hopes of
steady recovery.
    Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech
 are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing
interest around the country and across Latin America from
governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines.

    S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB- non-investment grade, or
so-called "junk" rating on Brazil's sovereign debt and kept its
stable outlook on Thursday, adding that its fiscal reform agenda
has evolved slowly.
    Brazilian Senator Marcio Bittar said that he will no longer
present his report related to the country's emergency budget law
this year, and that the debate would resume next year.

    Meanwhile, the pesos of Mexico and Colombia
also weakened against a firming dollar as Brexit worries and
uncertainty around a new U.S. fiscal stimulus added to the
greenback's safe-haven appeal.
    Still, the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
 was on track for its fourth week of gains after
it hit its highest level since March 19 earlier this week on
hopes of a speedy global rebound in 2021. 
    Its equities counterpart aimed for a sixth
week of gain despite a 0.9% decline on Friday. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1256.97        0.15
 MSCI LatAm                               2395.15       -0.93
 Brazil Bovespa                         114353.98       -0.67
 Mexico IPC                                     -           -
 Chile IPSA                               4097.99       -0.21
 Argentina MerVal                               -           -
 Colombia COLCAP                                -           - Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.0849       -0.86
 Mexico peso                              20.1255       -0.65
 Chile peso                                 731.8        0.36
 Colombia peso                            3423.69       -0.17
 Peru sol                                  3.5927        0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)               82.2000       -0.07
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
