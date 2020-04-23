EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eyes record low as risk aversion batters Latam

* Real briefly hits record low of 5.4687 * Brazilian rate cut bets rise * Mexican peso down as inflation slows * Latam stocks slightly up By Ambar Warrick April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eyed a fresh record low on Thursday, while other Latin American currencies were muted as markets mulled over increasingly dire economic readings due to the coronavirus. The real was slightly off a new record low of 5.4687 to the dollar touched earlier in the day, as worries mounted over how Latin America's largest economy would handle the pandemic. The Brazilian government faces the challenge providing stimulus without blowing up the country's budget deficit. "Speculation is rampant that the central bank might even cut its key rate by 75 basis points in early May, which is putting pressure on the real," wrote Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank. "The government signaled a recovery plan for the economy, but national finances remain overstretched, making the real one of the hardest hit currencies during the crisis... That is unlikely to change significantly short term." The real has shed nearly 36% this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies. A continued, albeit slowing jump in U.S. jobless claims, coupled with data showing business activity plummeting in the U.S. and euro zone spurred further risk aversion, pointing to further losses in emerging markets. The readings offset optimism over stimulus measures across a number of developed and developing markets, as governments race to stymie the economic impact of the coronavirus. Most other Latin American currencies traded in a flat-to-low range to the dollar, while the MSCI's index of regional currencies closed in on lows touched during the peak of the March risk asset rout. Mexico's peso fell as inflation in the first half of April slowed to its lowest in more than four years, potentially giving the central bank more room to trim borrowing costs. The bank had unexpectedly cut rates earlier in the week. The Argentine peso hit a record low, while bond prices fell after the country missed a bond interest payment due on Wednesday, ramping up fears that it could default on its sovereign debt. Latin American equities fared better than currencies for the day, tracking some strength on Wall Street. Bourses in Brazil , Chile and Mexico added between 0.2% to 0.8%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1404 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 893.64 0.56 MSCI LatAm 1616.63 -0.25 Brazil Bovespa 80977.44 0.36 Mexico IPC 34343.94 0.35 Chile IPSA 3702.03 0.64 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1135.08 0.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4548 -0.84 Mexico peso 24.5798 -0.46 Chile peso 858.2 -0.14 Colombia peso 4030.86 -0.21 Peru sol 3.3757 -0.15 Argentina peso 66.3100 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)