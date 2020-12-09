Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls from near 6-month high ahead of rate decision

By Medha Singh

    * Real drops from six-month high
    * Chile's c.bank forecasts sharper GDP contraction in
2020LatAm
stocks drop, tracking a slide on Wall Street

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real retreated on Wednesday
ahead of a central bank policy decision, while the Chilean peso
jumped to a fresh one-year high tracking a rise in copper
prices.
    The real fell 1.2% at 5.1810 per dollar after hitting
a its highest level since mid-June this week.
    Economists expect the bank's rate-setting committee - known
as Copom - to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low
of 2.0%, as per Reuters poll.
    However, there are growing expectations policymakers will
signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of
2021 as they acknowledge a pick up in inflation.
    "We project that the normalisation of the key rate will
begin as of mid-2021," Melanie Fischinger, FX and EM analyst at
Commerzbank, said in a note.
    The Chilean peso jumped 0.9%, benefiting from a rise
in copper prices.
    That helped overshadow a grim forecast from Chile's central
bank, which said the economy would contract by 5.75% to 6.25% in
2020, more than previously predicted.
    The Colombian peso gained 0.7% as the currency of the
oil-exporting nation got a lift from a rise in crude prices.
    The Mexican peso, on the other hand, fell 0.5% with
the latest data showing Mexican consumer prices rose
less-than-expected in the year through November.   
    MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks
dropped over 2%, following steepening losses on Wall Street as 
U.S. economic stimulus remained elusive, while the currencies
 in the region were weighed down by a firm dollar.
    Positive updates on COVID-19 vaccines have lifted appetite
for developing world currencies over the past month but market
experts are skeptical the rally has much room to run.
    "LatAm markets may have seen the bottom this year but how
quickly they are going to continue to recover is going to be
very susceptible to fiscal and monetary policy, and on top of
that, political instability," said Luis Strohmeier, partner and
advisor at Octavia Wealth Advisors in Los Angeles.
    "The risk versus reward is not very appetizing right now...
I'm very cautious on the region." 
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

                                 Latest       Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             1253.11         -0.09
                                            
 MSCI LatAm                        2330.47         -2.58
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa                  112943.08         -0.75
 Mexico IPC                       42705.13         -0.91
 Chile IPSA                        4148.83          0.45
 Argentina MerVal                 52685.14        -3.737
                                            
 Colombia COLCAP                   1371.86           0.6 Currencies              Latest       Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                        5.1909         -1.21
                                            
 Mexico peso                       19.9665         -1.01
                                            
 Chile peso                          742.9          0.13
                                            
 Colombia peso                        3474          0.42
 Peru sol                           3.5988          0.11
                                            
 Argentina peso (interbank)        82.0400         -0.46
                                            
 
    

 (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)
