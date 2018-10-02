EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real firms on election news; Mexican peso slips

By Susan Mathew and Miguel Gutierrez Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened on Tuesday after a poll showed the market-preferred presidential candidate had clawed back ground, while the Mexican peso slipped for the first time in five days, in line with global risk aversion due to concerns over Italy. The real was up 1.5 percent after an opinion poll showed that a likely presidential election second-round run-off would result in a tie between Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad, rather than a loss for Bolsonaro as investors had feared. The real is expected to be particularly susceptible to election news ahead of the first round vote this weekend. "Apparently the tide seems to have started to turn for Bolsonaro," Guide brokerage said in a research note. "Many were starting to forecast that Bolsonaro wasn't going to improve in the polls ... But yesterday's numbers showed a turnaround." The benchmark Bovespa index was higher, bolstered by a 5.4 percent rise in energy company Petrobras as oil prices hovered near a four-year top. Brazil was an outlier among emerging markets, which were hit by a firming dollar and worries about a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing as well as anti-euro comments by a senior official of Italy's ruling League party. The Mexican peso weakened, with analysts saying relief over the NAFTA deal being salvaged would be replaced by questions over the new agreement, now called United States-Mexico-Canda (USMCA). "Much of this depreciation of the currency is explained by the global sentiment of risk aversion due to the issue of Italy and the technical rebound yesterday," CI Banco said in a note. On Monday, the peso rallied after the deal was struck, but pared gains late in the session. Analysts at Banco Base said investors would remain cautious until they saw details of the agreement, especially full implications of the parallel letter or the "insurance" for Mexico in case Washington imposes tariffs on automotive sector imports. Argentina's peso rallied for a second day, up 3.6 percent ahead of the central bank's impending sale of another round of high-yielding short-term debt aimed at easing inflation by mopping up excess liquidity. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.06 -1.37 -9.67 MSCI LatAm 2620.96 2.21 -9.33 Brazil Bovespa 81150.54 3.21 6.22 Mexico IPC 49570.96 -0.54 0.44 Chile IPSA 5314.34 0.3 0.30 Argentina MerVal 33092.82 1.56 10.07 Colombia IGBC 12457.13 -0.8 9.56 Currencies daily % YTD % change Latest change Brazil real 3.9603 1.45 -16.34 Mexico peso 18.7910 -0.44 4.83 Chile peso 660 -0.30 -6.87 Colombia peso 3000.99 -0.13 -0.63 Peru sol 3.313 -0.18 -2.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.1000 3.81 -51.18 Argentina peso (parallel) 38.25 3.92 -49.73 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Miguel Gutierrez and Michael Scott O'Boyle;)