EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains for second day on central bank support, peso firms too

By Sruthi Shankar Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real firmed for a second day on Wednesday, aided by a central bank move to improve market liquidity, and the Mexican peso also edged higher, rebounding from recent declines. The real gained 0.53 percent after Brazil's central bank offered $1 billion in dollar repurchase agreements, on top of its $2 billion offer on Tuesday, which sold out. "BRL's underperformance over the past week has been related to a USD liquidity shortage onshore, and these auctions should help to retrace the upward move in USDBRL," James Lord, lead Morgan Stanley analyst on emerging markets, wrote in a note. Aside from liquidity issues and concerns about President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's efforts to reduce Brazil's budget deficit, trade disputes and rising U.S. interest rates have battered the real alongside other emerging market currencies. In the forefront of investors' minds this week are trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping at the upcoming Group of 20 Summit, with any positive news likely to boost risk sentiment. "That's the big thing. I'm not sure the market's got any great expectations out of that meeting. There's a potential for positive headlines but no radical changes to the status quo," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities in London. U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell was set to speak at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), with investors looking for hints on how many times the Fed will raise rates next year as tighter monetary conditions across the globe hit capital inflows into emerging markets. The Mexican peso rose 0.5 percent ahead of a quarterly inflation report from its central bank, adding to gains after Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said the country's economy minister would sign the new North American trade pact agreed to in August. Despite the gains, the currency is trading near five-month lows against the dollar amid concerns about President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's stewardship. Many banks are forecasting a weaker peso next year and lower growth, partly because of concern about economic policy under Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1. "We think that the bank will cut its 2019 growth forecast ... given the worsening in investment prospects on the back of the cancellation of the construction of the Mexico City airport," Alonso Cervera, Credit Suisse analyst, wrote in a note. Among stocks, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.5 percent, as shares of steelmakers rose on a recovery in the metal's price in China. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional rose 1.9 percent, Usiminas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA gained 2 percent and Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, was up 1.7 percent. The latest Reuters poll showed the Bovespa stock index extending this year's rally into 2019 to end the year at 107,500. The index is up nearly 12 percent this year, bolstered by Bolsonaro's victory in the presidential elections. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 989.38 0.94 -15.39 MSCI LatAm 2561.28 0.91 -10.25 Brazil Bovespa 88365.59 0.54 15.66 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5115.13 -0.25 -0.25 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8555 0.50 -14.06 Mexico peso 20.3788 0.45 -3.34 Chile peso 671.2 0.57 -8.43 Colombia peso - - - Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)