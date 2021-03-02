Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits 4-month low on populist policy fears

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Most Latam stocks gain
    * Brazilian bank stocks drop after report of higher taxes
    * Real nonplussed by central bank intervention

    March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank to a four-month low
on Tuesday after government action to curb fuel prices raised
concerns over a shift to populist policies, while other Latin
American currencies remained on edge over high bond yields. 
    The real plunged 1.4% after President Jair
Bolsonaro said he would issue a decree on Tuesday suspending a
tax on diesel fuel, a move aimed at placating truckers who had
threatened to strike.
    Sources also told Reuters the government would instead hike
taxes on banks' net income to about 23% from 20% to offset lost
revenue.
    Shares in some of the country's biggest banks, such as Itau
Unibanco, Bradesco and Banco Santander
Brasil, lost between 0.1% and 1%, while the Bovespa
stock index was subdued, having touched a more than
three-month low in the session. 
    Brazil's central bank intervened in the spot foreign
exchange market for the fifth time in four days on Tuesday to
support the currency, which was last trading at 5.68 per dollar.
 
    Fears of populist policy measures have risen since Bolsonaro
ousted state-run oil company Petrobras' chief
executive in February over disagreements on fuel prices, and
threatened to interfere in other sectors of the
economy.
    "The overall news flow since last week has not be conducive
for a positive price action in (Brazil) markets," said Latam
strategists at Citi Research. 
    "Investor optimism will remain suppressed after the
government's meddling to prevent a rise in fuel prices, and the
potential dilution of compensatory measures in the emergency
bill. Thus, we have a negative bias for asset prices in the
short-term."
    Brazil's government is considering extending an emergency
coronavirus aid program amid worries of breaching the
government's spending cap - an issue that has weighed on
Brazilian assets.
    Concerns over a local variant of the coronavirus have also
undercut Brazilian assets recently, with scientists warning that
it can re-infect people who have previously recovered from the
disease.
    Most other currencies in Latin America fell against a steady
to higher dollar, in line with broader emerging market peers as
concerns over spiking bond yields persisted.
    Chile's peso dropped 0.9%, while Colombia's peso
 shed 1%. 
    Emerging market stocks and bonds saw foreign net inflows of
about $31.2 billion in February, though rising U.S. interest
rates triggered a slowdown during the last week, data from the
Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday.

    Still, other Latam stocks recovered from recent losses, with
equities still being seen as most primed to benefit from an
economic recovery this year. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
                              Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1362.23                 -0.02
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2225.75                 -0.46
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110191.37                 -0.13
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   45722.51                  2.09
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4706.93                   1.5
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             48144.56                -1.738
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1350.41                 -0.39 Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.6817                 -1.42
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.6375                  0.01
                                        
 Chile peso                      728.7                 -0.93
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3654.5                 -1.00
 Peru sol                       3.6657                 -0.27
                                        
 Argentina peso                90.1500                 -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)
