EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits new lows, Mexican peso recovers

By Susan Mathew March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed after posting its worst day in 3-1/2 years, while most Latin American currencies weakened in volatile trade on Tuesday as coronavirus fears worsened risk appetite and kept the dollar well bid. The greenback's rally gathered steam as nervous traders rushed to buy the most liquid currency as a slew of central bank measures, including interest rate cuts and billions of dollar of liquidity injections, did little to assuage markets. As the number of infections and deaths outside China continue to rise, countries are increasingly resorting to partial or complete shutdowns, and investors worry about the hit to global economic activity. Wall Street stocks had their steepest fall since 1987 on Monday. Disappointing economic data this week from China, the United States and Germany, have already started to show evidence of the impact. "The 'just buy the dip' mentality that seemed so pervasive in the last few weeks has now transitioned to 'just sell the rallies'," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Central banks have taken some much needed action and at this point much bigger fiscal measures will need to be delivered in due course to keep countries from plunging into crisis, he said. Brazil's real slipped 1.5% to new lows of 5.0865 per dollar. Amid calls for earlier action, the country's central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% at its scheduled meeting on Wednesday. After trading lower during Asian and early European hours, Mexico's peso jumped 1%, coming off its lowest level ever. Colombia's peso also rose half a percent after four sessions of losses. Colombia will reduce its local TES bond auction tranche for this year by 1.5 trillion pesos ($365.8 million), the finance ministry said on Tuesday. Stocks in the region tracked Wall Street's wild swings between positive and negative territory, Brazil shares gave up early gains to trade flat, while Chile stocks jumped 2%, looking to post their biggest one-day gain in two week. Colombian equities slipped as oil firm Ecopetrol slid after it cut its planned investment for 2020 by $1.2 billion amid the virus outbreak and an increase in global crude supply. Mexico's IPC index tumbled 7% on returning from an extended weekend as it caught up with Monday's rout. That triggered a circuit break and the index continued its slide on restarting. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 817.90 -1.83 MSCI LatAm 1572.86 -3.39 Brazil Bovespa 70870.09 0.04 Mexico IPC 35373.10 -7.12 Chile IPSA 3300.51 2.11 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 992.81 -0.5 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0692 -0.49 Mexico peso 22.8550 -0.02 Chile peso 857.1 -0.30 Colombia peso 4053.57 0.60 Peru sol 3.5537 -0.06 Argentina peso 63.1200 -0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)