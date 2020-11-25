Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps 1%, Latam stocks subdued after rally

By Sruthi Shankar

    * Real firms for a second day 
    * Copper surge supports Chile's peso
    * Mexican peso eases from 9-month high 

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped again on Wednesday,
outperforming its Latin American peers on improving economic
data and continued  optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and U.S.
politics. 
    Brazil's real firmed for a second session, rising over
1%after figures showed the country's current account deficit
narrowed to its smallest in 2-1/2 years in October, helped by a
bigger-than-expected surplus in goods trade.  
    Worries about Brazil's fiscal health, record-low interest
rates and a second wave of coronavirus cases have hammered the
real this year, but a brighter global mood has boosted the
currency by more than 7% in November.
    The Chilean peso rose 0.3% as a surge in copper
prices to near seven-year highs supported the currency of the
world's top copper producer.
    The Colombian peso gained 0.6% , but the  Mexican
peso eased from nine-month highs.  
    Investors have rushed to riskier emerging market assets in
recent weeks after positive data on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy,
while news that U.S. President Donald Trump began cooperating
with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team ended weeks of
political uncertainty in Washington. 
    "While there has been already very strong positive news flow
surrounding the vaccine, we do not believe that the vaccine
trade is already done yet," Citi's Dirk Willer said in a note.
    "Pullbacks, maybe related to month end equity selling,
should be seen as a buying opportunity." 
    Stocks in the region edged higher, but
Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC slipped almost
0.3%.
     A Reuters poll showed Brazilian stocks will reach
pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year, but concern
about the impact of a resurgent pandemic could limit the
recovery.
    The index is predicted to close this year at 108,000 points.
It was last trading at 109,517. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1217.39        -0.7
 MSCI LatAm                               2236.67        0.45
 Brazil Bovespa                         109517.84       -0.24
 Mexico IPC                              42590.89       -0.34
 Chile IPSA                               4200.68        0.08
 Argentina MerVal                        54697.84       1.038
 Colombia COLCAP                          1266.46       -0.33 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.3201        1.02
 Mexico peso                              20.0815       -0.42
 Chile peso                                 771.1        0.30
 Colombia peso                            3612.17        0.60
 Peru sol                                  3.6078        0.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)               80.7800       -0.10
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
